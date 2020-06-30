PGA Tour stop at Old Greenwood to be held without fans

The Barracuda Championship, scheduled for July 27 – Aug. 2, will be limited to players, caddies, and essential personnel.

The PGA Tour still plans on hosting an event this summer at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Golf Course, but spectators won’t be in the mix.

Barracuda Championship officials, citing current state and Nevada County guidelines, announced Monday that the tournament, scheduled for July 27-Aug. 2, will be limited to players, caddies, and essential personnel.

“While it was a difficult decision for us to make, the health and safety of everyone involved with the tournament and the surrounding area remains our number one priority,” said Tournament Director Chris Hoff in a news release. “We remain very excited that a global audience that will continue to be able to see the beauty of our region through the telecast on Golf Channel.”

Tournament officials announced in December the Reno-Tahoe area’s only PGA Tour stop was moving from Montreux Golf & Country Club to Old Greenwood. The tournament was originally set to get underway today, but was moved to the end of July due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“I echo the sentiments from our tournament director and the PGA Tour, the health and safety of everyone that make this such a great event should be the number one priority,” BJ Jenkins, president and CEO at Barracuda, said in the release. “We look forward to when we can all be together again on the course and hope fans will enjoy watching the exciting competition on Golf Channel.”

The 2020 playing marks the 22nd edition of the Barracuda Championship and the first at Old Greenwood. In 2019, Collin Morikawa, in his sixth PGA TOUR event as a professional, captured his first tour victory.

For more information about the tournament, air times and ticketing rollover and refund information visit BarracudaChampionship.com.

