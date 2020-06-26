Play it forward: Boreal launches fund to help local nonprofits

Earlier this month, Boreal Mountain Resort announced a new employee and community-centric platform designed to provide support to the area’s nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The resort’s Play It Forward program is part of Boreal’s Play Forever corporate commitment toward protecting the environment, and aims to engage charitable giving through partnerships with local foundations

“As part of the fabric of this community, we have a responsibility to support those who work, live and play here,” said Amy Ohran, general manager of Boreal Mountain California, in a news release. “Play It Forward will not only help strengthen the local community as we navigate today’s uncertainty, but we have the opportunity to inspire others to follow our lead through our volunteer work and the contributions we are making to Play It Forward. We want to ensure our communities thrive as destinations of choice for living and enjoying lives full of adventure.”

Boreal’s Play It Forward Fund was established with a $150,000 donation from the Cumming Foundation, John and David Cumming, and resort team. The fund works in partnership with the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation and all donations are directed to local nonprofits that are providing direct community assistance. Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, founded in 1998, acts to steward donor gifts into the community through annual grant cycles, initiatives, and by strengthening nonprofits organizations.

John Cumming is the founder of POWDR, which owns Boreal, Woodward Tahoe, and Soda Springs. POWDR also operates several resorts across the nation including Snowbird, Copper Mountain, Mt. Bachelor and Killington. The company implemented the Play It Forward campaign at each of its locations. In total, the Cumming family and foundation’s donations have totaled $2.25 million.

To donate to the Play It Forward Fund, visit http://www.rideboreal.com.

Teaming up with High Fives Foundation

Boreal also recently donated $12,500 to the High Fives Foundation.

The money was raised through the resort’s Feel Good Fridays events, during which lift tickets were sold for $25 with $5 going toward High Fives. Despite the season being cut short, Boreal skiers and riders still managed to bring in $12,500 to High Fives with a portion of proceeds going toward local nonprofit COVID-19 relief.

High Fives Foundation provides injury prevention awareness and resources to those that have suffered life altering injuries.

For more information, visit http://www.highfivesfoundation.org.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.