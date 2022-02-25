Prep basketball teams see seasons end in Winnemucca
High school basketball seasons came to an end last week after three local teams earned berths into the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association boys and girls’ playoffs.
In Class 2A play, both teams from North Tahoe reached the postseason. The No. 4 seed North Tahoe boys’ picked up a first round win, topping No. 5 seed Battle Mountain, 56-41, on Thursday, Feb. 17, at Winnemucca Junior High.
Unfortunately, the Lakers would face top-seeded Incline the following day at Lowry High School, and for the third time this season were upended by the Highlanders, falling 67-24.
The North Tahoe boys close the year with a 12-12 record.
The Lady Lakers entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed and cruised to a 54-27 win against No. 6 seed Yerington. The girls then faced No. 2 seed Battle Mountain at Lowry High School and suffered a season-ending 40-26 loss.
The Lakers end the season with a 14-9 record.
In Class 3A, the Truckee girls’ basketball team traveled to Lowry High School as well, and as the No. 3 seed out of the West League faced the East’s No. 2 seed Spring Creek. The Lady Wolverines would struggle throughout the game, trailing 32-8 at halftime on the way to a 48-13 defeat.
Truckee finishes the season with an 11-14 record.
