Prep roundup: Lakers host Incline tonight in hoops rivalry game

After a pair of home wins last weekend, the North Tahoe boys’ basketball team will host lake rivals Incline tonight.

The Lakers are coming off a pair of league wins at home against Yerington and Silver Stage as the team looks for its first win against the Highlanders since 2016.

North Tahoe topped Yerington 56-43 on Friday night behind a 31-point performance by senior John Parmeter Zapata. The Lakers center went 12 of 17 from the floor, pulled down 12 rebounds, and blocked six shots.

Senior Cameron McAndrews scored eight points, and sophomore Juan Camacho-Morales scored seven points.

The Lakers then faced Silver Stage the following day and picked up a 54-41 victory. Zapata again led the way with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and seven blocks.

“(Zapata) has continued to grow and mature throughout this season as a strong player and leader for us,” said Coach Devin Ginty in an email to the Sun.

Camacho-Morales scored 11 points, and junior Patrick Gulini scored eight points and had a team-high five assists. Senior Lucas Valois and McAndrews each had five steals in the game.

“The boys did a great job bouncing back this weekend at home after dropping a game on the road to White Pine (on Jan. 4),” said Ginty. “We had a good week of practice with an emphasis on being detail oriented, so I’m really glad the guys came out and played hard-nosed defense and good team basketball this weekend.”

North Tahoe (12-3, 5-1 Northern League) will next host Incline (12-3, 6-0 Northern League) tonight at 7:30 p.m. As a program, the Highlanders have topped the Lakers eight straight times.

Lady Lakers drop pair of league contests

The North Tahoe girls’ basketball team suffered a pair of league losses last weekend, falling at home to Yerington and Silver Stage.

The Lakers dropped a 53-14 contest against Yerington on Friday, and then were defeated 32-20 the following day against Silver Stage.

North Tahoe (6-9, 0-6 Northern League) will host Incline (10-3, 5-1 Northern League) tonight at 6 p.m.

Truckee boys split two-game road trip

The Truckee boys’ basketball team had a two-game road trip last weekend, playing league foes Spring Creek and Elko.

The Wolverines faced the Spartans on Friday night and picked up a 51-27 victory to snap a two-game losing streak.

Truckee then faced Elko the following day and were routed 68-9. The Wolverines were held to seven points in the first half, and scored two points in final quarter. Elko set a school record, according the Elko Daily Free Press, for fewest points allowed in a single game.

Truckee (3-9, 2-4 Northern League) will look to bounce back tonight at home against Dayton (3-8, 2-5 Northern League). The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

Truckee girls pick up third straight league win

The Truckee girls’ basketball team picked up a pair of league wins on the road last weekend, topping Spring Creek and Elko.

The Wolverines took on the Spartans on Friday night, and captured a 54-41 victory.

Junior Annika Thayer led Truckee with 12 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks. Senior Emily Monson added 11 points, and Junior Emma Cooley scored 10 points. Junior Lauren Tanner posted team highs with seven assists and seven steals. She also pulled down seven rebounds.

Truckee then held off Elko for a 47-44 win the following day. The Indians had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer but a corner 3-pointer missed its mark.

3A Girls Basketball



Truckee- 47

Elko- 44



Game-tying three attempt by Elko is off the mark and Truckee hangs on for the weekend sweep over the Spartans and Indians! Wolverines made a handful of clutch free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.



FINAL #NNP pic.twitter.com/sddUMKBZVK — Northern Nevada Preps (@NorthernNVPreps) January 11, 2020

Thayer led Truckee with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks. Cooley scored 10 points. Tanner finished with nine points, five rebounds, and two steals. Sophomore Ryan Flynn dished out a team-high four assists.

The Wolverines have now won three straight Northern League games. Truckee (10-2, 5-1 Northern League) will host Dayton (0-10, 0-7 Northern League) tonight at 6 p.m.

Wrestlers battle in Sutter

The Truckee wrestling team traveled to Sutter last weekend for a meet against other California schools.

After two weeks off, Coach Jim Bennett said the squad got off to a sluggish start, but later found their groove as the meet went on.

Senior Kevin Castellanos led the team with a third-place finish. Castellanos lost his first-round matchup in the 220-pound division, but rebounded with a pair of wins by fall and another by decision on his way to finishing in third.

Junior Jairo Cadena and sophomore Campbell Walter each finished in fifth place. Cadena won a match by fall in the 126-pound division, and another by decision. Walter picked up two wins by fall and another by technical fall in the 145-pound weight class.

The Wolverines will be at Auburn on Saturday for the Placer Duals.