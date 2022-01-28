Prep roundup: Lakers Percy, Wolverines Kuch stay unbeaten

Truckee’s Tanner Kuch races to a first-place finish at Norsthar California Resort on Monday.

Courtesy photo

After last week’s race at Boreal Mountain Resort was canceled, high school snowboarding resumed Monday with giant slalom at Northstar California Resort.

The North Tahoe girls remained unbeaten as a team, winning for the second time this season with a high score of 215 points.

The Lakers’ Hannah Percy couldn’t be caught Monday, finishing with the fastest two runs by a wide margin to win by more than 5 seconds with a combined time of 1 minute, 12.08 seconds. Percy won the season’s first race as well. Teammate Alexandra Bumann was fourth with a total time of 1:21.88.

The Truckee girls finished fourth out of six teams with 168 points. Bryce Manning led the way for the Wolverines, posting a combined time of 1:20.63 to finish in third place. Teammate Ellery Manning was fifth with a total time of 1:25.56.

On the boys’ side, Truckee remained undefeated, edging out Colfax 210-207. Tanner Kuch picked up his second win of the season for the Wolverines, finishing with a total time of 1:15.93. Teammate Noah Baird was sixth with a total time of 1:20.35.

The North Tahoe boys finished in fifth place with 176 points. The Lakers were led by Logan Carter, who posted a time of 1:22.49 to take 11th place.

High school racing is set to resume Monday at Boreal with a round of slalom.

LAKERS SPLIT WEEKEND SERIES

After being off for nearly 20 days, the North Tahoe boys’ basketball team returned to the court for its first league contests of the season.

The Lakers cruised to a 64-42 win at home against Pershing County last Friday, and then fell 51-44 on the road against Coral Academy of Science – Reno the following day.

North Tahoe (7-6, 1-1 Northern League) will look to get back in the win column at home at 7:30 p.m. tonight against West Wendover (9-5, 3-2 Northern League).

On the girls’ side, North Tahoe split its league opening matchups as well. The Lakers dropped Friday’s game at home against Pershing County, 44-34, and then rebounded the following day on the road, picking up a 52-7 win at Coral Academy of Science – Reno.

North Tahoe (7-5, 1-1 Northern League) will host West Wendover (4-8, 2-3 Northern League) at 6 p.m. tonight.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans currently aren’t allowed at home games. Those restrictions are set to change Saturday, which will allow for spectators to attend games.

WOLVERINES FALL TO RIVALS SOUTH TAHOE

Like North Tahoe’s basketball programs, Truckee’s teams had their first competition in more than two weeks, facing off against league rivals South Tahoe.

Things didn’t go the Wolverines’ way at home on Monday, as the boys’ team fell 51-46, while the girls suffered a 49-42 defeat.

The Truckee boys went on to host Sparks on Wednesday night and suffered a seventh straight loss, falling 60-53.

The Truckee boys (2-10, 0-4 Northern League) will next travel to Wooster (6-6, 4-1 Northern League) on Monday.

The Lady Wolverines (2-10, 0-4 Northern League) will travel to play Hug (1-8, 1-5 Northern League) on Saturday.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com