Prep roundup: Truckee boys return from break, host hug today

Junior Riley Thompson attacks the North Valleys defense earlier in the season. The Wolverines will host Hug today at 4 p.m.

After more than a two-week layoff, the Truckee boys’ basketball team is set to return to the court today for the first of two straight home games.

The Class 3A Wolverines (1-6, 1-2 Northern League) will play host to Class 4A Hug (3-9) in a nonleague contest. The game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. tipoff as Truckee looks to snap a two-game losing streak.

Truckee will then play host to Colfax (5-9) in another nonleague matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m.

North Tahoe boys look to extend winning streak

The North Tahoe boys’ basketball team is on the road in Eastern Nevada this weekend, facing off against West Wendover tonight, followed by a contest at White Pine on Saturday.

The Lakers (9-2, 2-0 Northern League) will look to extend their winning streak to eight games tonight in a Class 2A league matchup against the Wolverines (7-2, 2-0 Northern League). The boys will then face off against another unbeaten team in the Northern League when they face White Pine (3-4, 2-0 Northern League) on Saturday afternoon.

Lady Lakers in search of first league win

The North Tahoe girls’ basketball team will also be playing in Eastern Nevada this weekend.

The Lakers (6-5, 0-2 Northern League) will take on West Wendover (1-3, 0-1 Northern League) tonight. The team then plays White Pine (4-2, 1-1 Northern League) on Saturday.

The girls are currently on a two-game losing streak, having suffered a pair of losses to open league play.

Truckee girls face Sparks next week

The Truckee girls’ basketball team will continue winter break before returning to league play on Tuesday.

The Wolverines (7-2, 2-1 Northern League) will travel to play Sparks (1-7, 0-5 Northern League) on Tuesday.

