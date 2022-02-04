Prep snowboarders remain unbeaten: North Tahoe’s Percy, Truckee’s Kuch make it 3-for-3

Local high school snowboarders Hannah Percy and Tanner Kuch once again proved to be the two fastest riders on the slopes.

On Monday, the two raced to first-place finishes in slalom at Boreal Mountain Resort, and remain unbeaten through three prep snowboarding events.

North Tahoe’s Percy posted the top two times in the girls’ division to win by more than 3 seconds, with a combined time of 1 minute, 9.09 seconds. On the boys’ side Truckee’s Kuch topped the field by more than 2 seconds on the red course to ride to a first-place finish with a total time of 1:03.55.

As a team, the North Tahoe girls’ remained unbeaten, once again edging Placer out by 3 points to claim a 216-213 win. The Lakers’ Alexandra Bumann finished third overall with a total time of 1:17.65. North Tahoe’s Kyra Oh (1:27.83) was 10th, and Lucia Vail (1:31.27) was 14th.

The Truckee girls finished third as a team with 186 points. Ellery Manning led the way for the Wolverines behind the second fastest time on the blue course to finish fourth overall with a total time of 1:21.81. Bryce Manning was fifth with a time of 1:25.16. Truckee also had Misaki Vaughan finish in the top-15, claiming 11th place, with a total time of 1:28.41.





On the boys’ side, Truckee was topped for the first time this season as a team, falling 217-215 to Davis. Damon Parisi raced to a fifth-place finish with a total time of 1:07.37, Noah Baird (1:10.04) was eighth, and Calvin Kahlich (1:12.74) was 15th.

The North Tahoe boys finished fourth as a team, combining for 189 points. Logan Carter led the Lakers with a total time of 1:08.55. Benjamin Geis was 11th with a combined time of 1:11.26, and teammate Ronin Ho was 16th with a total time of 1:13.08.

High school snowboard racing will head to Northstar California Resort on Monday for the second giant slalom race of the season.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com