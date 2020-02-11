Castellanos reaches state, first Truckee wrestler since 2013 to qualify for tourney

Senior Kevin Castellanos wrestles against a South Tahoe opponent earlier in the season. Castellanos will represent Truckee at the state tournament at Virgin Valley High School this weekend.

Courtesy of Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photography

For the first time since the 2012-13 wrestling season, Truckee will be represented at the Nevada Interscholastic Association Class 3A State Wrestling Championships.

Senior Kevin Castellanos qualified for this weekend’s championship tournament following a fourth-place finish last weekend at regionals in Sparks.

Castellanos, 24-9, has wrestled for the program for three years and is the team’s only senior. He will head to Mesquite this week for the state tournament, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Virgin Valley High School.

The Wolverines’ last wrestler to reach state was Tyler Curtis, who was a runner-up in 2013. Following that season, Curtis graduated and his father, longtime head coach Ron Curtis, retired. From there, the program dwindled to nothing, but would begin to be rebuilt in 2015 by coaches Jim Bennett, Mick Daly, Al Salas, and Dave Swalander. Five years later, the program will have its first wrestler at a state championship tournament.

Truckee also had sophomore Campbell Walter, 145 pounds, and freshman Donivan Lopez, 152 pounds, competing at last weekend’s regionals, but neither was able to advance out of their bracket to finish in the top four of their weight class.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.