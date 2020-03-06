Champions in the classroom: Truckee boys, girls win academic state championships

The Truckee girls captured the state title on the court this year. The girls also combined to earn a 3.82 GPA in the classroom to win the academic state championship.

Courtesy photo

Following this past season of basketball, one of the most impressive accomplishments by the Truckee boys and girls’ teams didn’t come from the hardwood.

Both squads excelled in the classroom this season, earning academic state championships for having the highest cumulative GPAs of any Class 3A team in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.

The state champion Truckee girls added to their season accolades by combining for a 3.82 GPA; while the boys worked to earn a 3.57 GPA.

