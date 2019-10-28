Cross becomes third Truckee volleyball player to reach 1,000 kills

Kelly Cross and Truckee alumna Mackenzie Redner celebrate Cross reaching 1,000 career kills.

Kelly Cross career Kills 2019: 372 2018: 354 2017: 154 2016: 122

Truckee senior Kelly Cross reached a milestone Thursday night against Fernley, surpassing 1,000 career kills as a member of the Wolverines varsity program.

Upon reaching 1,000 kills, Truckee called timeout and alumna Mackenzie Redner, who finished her career at Truckee with 1,023 kills, presented Cross with a golden volleyball.

Truckee went on to defeat Fernley in straight sets to improve to 16-0 in Northern League play. Redner, Cross (2014) and Maia Dvoracek (2017) are the only Wolverines to surpass 1,000 kills. Dvoracek has the most in program history with 1,133.

Truckee is at South Tahoe tonight with a chance to lockup the Northern League regular season title. Cross enters the game with 1,002 kills. The Wolverines will finish out the regular season on Wednesday at Dayton.

