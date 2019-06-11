Following first state championship in 10 years, Truckee golfers invited to play for national title in Orlando

The Truckee golf team poses after winning the Class 3A state championship. As a team, the Wolverines went undefeated this season.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Earlier this year, the Truckee boys’ golf team captured the program’s first state championship in 10 years.

The team has now been invited to compete for a national championship in Orlando, Florida ‪on June 24-28, at the inaugural High School Golf National Invitational.

“We’re extremely excited about this opportunity, but we need your support,” said the team in a release. “We won our state championship by 17 strokes on May 14th and received our invitation on May 19th so, this leaves us very little time to raise money, buy airline tickets, book lodging, pay tournament fees, etc.”

The team plans on sending four players and Coach Marc Smith to the national championship tournament. Sophomore Ethan Flynn, who was named Northern League MVP, will be joined by teammates, freshman Gabe Smith, sophomore Jack Brown, and junior Owen Slusher as Nevada’s representative at the national tournament.

Truckee’s team carries handicaps ranging from 0.4 to 8, and all plan to continue playing in college.

The two-day national tournament will take place at Walt Disney World Resort Golf Courses, and will feature 224 players. The tournament will also provide the players an opportunity to play in front of college recruiters, according to the team’s press release, while earning points to play at junior tournaments, which college scouts often frequent.

The program has estimated the cost of the trip to be roughly $10,000. Donations can be made to the team through the Truckee High Boosters and must be designated to Truckee Boys’ Golf.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.