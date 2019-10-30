Former Wolf Pack star Armon Johnson to host local basketball camp

Former Nevada Wolf Pack basketball star Armon Johnson will be in Incline Village on Saturday, Nov. 9, hosting a boys and girls’ basketball camp at Lake Tahoe School.

Johnson, who attended Hug High School in Reno, starred at Nevada from 2007-10, before playing two seasons in the NBA for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Jersey Nets. He also had stints in European leagues, and the NBA Development League.

Johnson later served as an undergraduate assistant coach at Nevada during Eric Musselman’s tenure at the school, and was recently named head coach of Excel Christian School in Sparks.

The camp will be open to grades second through eighth, and will serve as a fundraiser for Lake Tahoe School’s annual Service Learning Trip for middle school students, who will travel to Puerto Rico next spring for language immersion, service projects, and cultural experiences.

Danielle Snyder, a former California State University, Los Angeles forward and three-year recipient of the California Collegiate Athletic Association All-Academic Award, will assist Johnson at the camp.

Snyder currently teaches humanities and coaches girls’ basketball at Lake Tahoe School.

The camp will be held in the newly-opened Athletic and Performing Arts Center at Lake Tahoe School, 995 Tahoe Blvd. Incline Village, NV. Scholarships for the camp are available as well.

The first 30 registrants will receive a free, refillable water bottle.

Registration costs $30 or $35 at the door. For more information or to sign up, call (775)-831-5828.