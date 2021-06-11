Golf wrap: Lakers go undefeated

As seniors from North Tahoe collected diplomas this week, a group of Lakers continued another local tradition — capturing first place at the boys’ regional golf championship.

The Lakers put on a dominant display last month to win the golf program’s third straight Class 2A Northern League title, outshooting second place Whittell by 113 strokes to cap off an undefeated season.

Playing in windy conditions on the par-71, 5,499-yard course at Carson Valley Golf Course in Gardnerville, the Lakers shot a combined 352, and were led by individual winner Everett Grass, who finished the day with an 85.

North Tahoe would close the afternoon with five of the top six scores. Kaiden Harris finished the tournament in second with an 87. Tyler Davis was third with an 89. Jaxen Perryman was fifth with a 90 and Bergen Koijane was sixth with a 95.

FLYNN U.S. OPEN BID ENDS

After finishing second in the first tournament of qualifying, Truckee senior Ethan Flynn had his run toward the 121st U.S. Open come to an end after shooting 17 over par across two rounds at Rolling Hills Country Club in Los Angeles.





The top five golfers at Monday’s tournament earned a place in this month’s U.S. Open. The cut for making the tournament was 6 under par.

Flynn went without a birdie during the first round of play, finishing with an 11-over-par 83. In the second round of the tournament, the Truckee High senior birdied the par-5 third hole and the par-4 16th hole to finish 6 over par.

