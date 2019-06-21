Growing the sport of Lacrosse in Truckee

The Truckee Tribe had a successful High Sierra Lacrosse League championship weekend with the 10U girls winning the title, the 10U and 12U boys claiming a second place, and the 12U and 14U girls finishing strong in third.

The local lacrosse scene is fast growing and is keeping pace with a nationwide surge in youth Lacrosse.

The Tribe launched its inaugural 6U program during this past spring season, adding to the program’s current 8U, 10U, 12 & 14U offerings.

The Truckee Tribe is part of the High Sierra Lacrosse League and plays it’s season in the spring. For those interested in getting children involved with the program, the Tribe runs a non-competitive, instructional Fall Ball program. Go to truckeetribe.club for details or find the team on its Facebook page.