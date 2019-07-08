Junior golfers tackle Tahoe City at second stop of tour

The Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour returned to Tahoe City for the second of five tournament stops in the 2019 season.

On a cool and breezy summer afternoon Chase Kacher led the way in the field of 16 players in the boys’ 13-14 age group with a 3-over-par 36 on Tahoe City Golf Course’s par-33, nine-hole layout. Raymond Ponce was close behind with a 37 followed by Benjamin Szabo with a 39. Tahoe City’s Jaxen Perryman finished just out of the medals at 40 with Truckee’s Zach Antilla in fifth at 41 strokes.

The boys and girls’ 14-17 age groups played 18 holes at the course. Tahoe City Golf Course’s own Murphy Scott led the way with a 68. Another Tahoe City High School golfer, Ryder Smith, was second, carding a 77. Everett Grass made it a clean sweep of the podium from Tahoe City taking third with an 85. Truckee’s Ryan Flynn led the girls with a 74. Sofia De Wit started her Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour season with a second-place 81, followed by Ella Williams with an 87. Haley McCormick and Stella De Wit finished fourth and fifth with scores of 90 and 93, respectively. Shannon Hugar, of Incline Village, was sixth with a 102.

Hunter Neave, of Truckee, led the 11-12 boys’ age group with a 48. Grayson Perryman shot 53 and Sage Gaffney and Ty Whisler finished tied for third at 56. Sienna De Wit took the 11+ girls’ 9-hole division with a 42. Franny Gramanz, of Tahoe City, finished second.

Will McGee led the 10-and-under boys’ age group for the second tournament in a row with a 43. Hunter Smith and Dane Gaffney finished tied for second at 53. Newcomer Oskar Roner, of Tahoe City, made an impressive debut with a 58. Allison Mortimeyer took first place in the 10-and-iunder girls’ age group followed by Ava McGee.

The next tournament is July 10, at Coyote Moon Golf Course. Visit TTJGT.com for more information.