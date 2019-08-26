Lacrosse: Truckee North Tahoe girls earn league, national honors

The Truckee North Tahoe (TNT) girls’ varsity lacrosse club put together a “dynamite” 2019 season.

For the first time in their existence, the team finished in first place in the nine-team High Sierra Lacrosse League standing, putting together a 14-2 regular season record, and making the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

The stifling Truckee North Tahoe defense allowed a league-best 61 goals this season, averaging less than four goals per game compared to typical high school girls’ lacrosse games where double-digit scoring is the norm. The defense was anchored by senior goalie Holly Dixon. Her stellar play earned her first team all-league goalie honors. Dixon had multiple double-digit save games in goal, going up against some of the best attack shooters in the league. The rest of the defense was represented by senior Eva Lund, senior Merill Green, junior Cami Carter, junior Julia Saxe, junior Taylor Betonte, sophomore Kira Baker, and eight grader Emily Cutler.

Offensively, the potent Truckee North Tahoe attack generated 181 goals during the season. The senior trio of center draw specialist Kestrel Sura, midfielder Tatiana Klenk, and midfielder Tommi Jepsen gave fits to opposing defenses with their speed, passing, and balanced scoring. Sura was recognized as a US Lacrosse All-American, US Lacrosse All-Academic, and was awarded the prestigious US Lacrosse Jackie Pitts Award for lacrosse play, academics, leadership, and community service. Klenk was awarded with first team all-league midfield honors and Jepson earned second team all-league midfield honors.

Truckee North Tahoe senior forward Noelle Seppi, HSLL first team All-League attack honors, and sophomore forward Mera Schoonmaker, HSLL second team All-League attack honors, led the club in assiststs. Others contributing to the forward attack were senior Mairead Allen, freshman Maia McDermott, freshman Sadie Tucker, and eighth-grader Elika Nemeth.

High Sierra Lacrosse League all-academic team honors were awarded to Sura, Seppi, Lund, Allen, Green, Schoonmaker, and Nemeth.

Following the regular season, the girls were upset in the first round of the playoffs, unfortunately ending their playoff run. With a roster filled with young talent, however, the future is bright for the girls’ varsity lacrosse program.

This year’s TNT club was coached again by former players Aimee Dewan and Mark Seppi.