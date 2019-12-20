Lady Wolverines 2-0 to start league play

Junior Annika Thayer attacks the North Valleys defense in Truckee’s Northern League opener.

Courtesy of Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photographt

The Truckee girls’ basketball team opened league play on Dec. 13 with a dominant 62-32 win at North Valleys.

Junior Annika Thayer led the team with 18 points. Senior Elena Friedman added 12 points.

“Those two dominated with scoring,” said Coach David Shalvis. “Everybody else contributed.”

Shalvis credited the team’s 3-1 start to the season due to the effort that’s been on display on the defensive end.

The Wolverines then hosted three-time defending state champions Churchill County on Tuesday, and captured a 45-32 victory.

Truckee boys take overtime win; fall to defending champs

The Truckee boys’ basketball team went 1-1 to start play in the Northern League, taking an overtime win against North Valleys, and then dropping a contest to Churchill County.

The Wolverines topped the Panthers in the final seconds of Friday’s league opener behind senior Isaac Cruz’s game-winning free throw.

“Our guys had a metamorphosis,” said Coach Sky Nelson. “The guys stayed poised, they played within themselves, and sort of elevated themselves to what I think they can be. They are improving rapidly.”

Junior Ethan Flynn led the Wolverines with 15 points and seven assists. Sophomore Max Carter tallied nine points, two blocks, and four steals. Cruz and junior Riley Thompson each finished with six points. Sophomore Sam Purgason posted a team-high 13 rebounds.

Truckee then hosted Churchill County on Tuesday and suffered a 66-43 defeat.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.