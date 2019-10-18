Lady Wolverines remain unbeaten, senior farewell set for Friday, Oct. 18

Truckee senior Harlee Netherby plays a ball against Elko during the Wolverines 3-2 win against the Indians on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Courtesy of Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photography

The Truckee volleyball team improved to 13-0 in league play last weekend, capturing wins against Spring Creek and Elko.

The Wolverines hosted the Spartans Oct. 11 and cruised to a win in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19.

Senior Kelly Cross posted team highs with 12 kills, five aces, and seven digs. Senior Kaley Settle had 11 kills, followed by junior Tatum Legare with nine kills and four aces. Senior Quinn Kirschner was responsible for all 43 of Truckee’s assists in the match.

Truckee then pulled out a 3-2 win against Elko at home on Saturday, edging the Indians in five sets, 25-21, 25-14, 22-25, 19-25, 15-7.

“Elko gave us a tough match … they are the only ones in the league to take some sets from us,” said Truckee Head Coach Erika Murphy in an email. “We will most likely see them at regionals. They are not a team to be taken lightly.”

Cross again led the way with 19 kills. Settle had 17 kills, and senior Morgan Just had 11 kills.

Senior Josalyn Brown posted a team-high four aces, senior Joy Galles led Truckee with 20 digs, and Kirschner led the team with 53 assists.

Truckee (20-5, 13-0 Northern League) will have its senior farewell at 6 p.m. today against Lowry (5-14, 3-10 Northern League).

Rivalry heads to the pitch

The Truckee and North Tahoe boys’ soccer teams will square off today at North Tahoe.

The Wolverines (6-8-2, 6-5-2 Northern League) are coming off a win and a tie last weekend against Spring Creek and Elko, respectively.

Truckee faced Spring Creek at home on Oct. 11 and came away with a 3-0 win behind a pair of goals and an assist by junior Alan Cardenas. Senior Jordi Brenes scored Truckee’s other goal. Junior Kevin Rodriguez and sophomore Jose Luis Guzman each tallied assists.

Truckee then played to a 2-2 tie the following day against Elko. Cardenas again found the net. Junior Eduardo Gonzalez also scored for Truckee. Brenes finished with an assist.

The Lakers (8-8-2, 7-5-2 Northern League) most recently played to a 1-1 tie against Incline on Tuesday.

Battle atop the standings

The Truckee and North Tahoe girls’ soccer teams face off today at North Tahoe.

The Lady Wolverines are coming off a tough weekend in which they dropped a 2-1 contest at Spring Creek on Oct. 11, and then played to a 0-0 tie at Elko the following day.

Junior Taya Matt scored the Wolverines lone goal of the weekend.

The North Tahoe girls continued to be a tough matchup, tying Elko, 1-1, on the road on Oct. 11, and then dispatching Spring Creek, 3-1, the next day.

Senior Maile Markham scored the Lakers only goal against Elko. Markham then had a hat trick the next day against Spring Creek. Senior Hallie Clute was credited with an assist.

North Tahoe forced a 0-0 tie against Incline on Tuesday.

Truckee (9-5-2, 9-2-2 Northern League) and North Tahoe (6-4-6, 6-2-6 Northern League) played to a 2-2 tie earlier in the season. The Wolverines are currently second in the league standings while the Lakers are third.

Truckee cross-country nets 14 PRs

The Truckee cross-country team attended one of California’s largest invites last weekend.

The boys and girls combined to set 14 personal records on the 5,000-meter track at the Asics Clovis Invitational.

The Truckee boys’ team placed 10th out of 29 teams and was led by junior Ben Picard, who finished in 23rd place with a time of 16 minutes, 30.8 seconds. Senior Montana Montgomery was close behind with a time of 16:38.2 for 28th place. Senior Benjamin Breuch (17:08.9) and senior Steffen Cuneo (17:36.1) rounded out Truckee’s top four runners.

On the girls’ side, Truckee finished sixth overall out of 26 teams, and was led by senior Isabella Terrazas, who finished 19th with a time of 19:49.4. Junior Hana Mazur was 25th with a time of 20:03.7. Senior Deanna Sunnergren (20:14.3) and junior Amelia Swanson (20:15.1) were 30th and 31st, respectively.

The Wolverines will compete again on Saturday at the Bella Vista Bronco XC Invitational in Rocklin.

North Tahoe football falls to 0-7

The North Tahoe football team remained winless on the season, falling 50-6 on the road to league leaders Battle Mountain.

North Tahoe (0-7, 0-6 Northern League) will next host West Wendover (0-6, 0-5 Northern League) on at 1 p.m. Saturday.