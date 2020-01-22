Lady Wolverines sweep season matchup with Greenwave

Annika Thayer's defense causes Fallon's Karlee Hitchcock (2) to lose the ball.

The Truckee girls’ basketball team opened the second half of their league schedule on Tuesday night by capturing a 54-39 win against Churchill County.

The Wolverines entered the fourth quarter of the game with a five-point edge, but outscored the Greenwave by 10 in the period to secure the victory.

Truckee’s Ryan Flynn had a big night for the team. The sophomore guard hit 5 of 8 shots from beyond the 3-point line as part of 15 points and three assists in the game.

Junior Annika Thayer posted her third double-double in five games, scoring 12 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. Thayer also had three blocks.

Truckee junior Emma Cooley also broke into double figures with 11 points. Senior Emily Monson finished her night with 14 rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Truckee (13-3, 8-2 Northern League) holds possession of third place in the league standings. The Wolverines will next host North Valleys (5-12, 3-7 Northern League) on Friday at 6 p.m. The Wolverines beat the Panthers 62-32 in the teams’ first meeting.

