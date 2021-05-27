Lakers race to relay titles in Battle Mountain

The North Tahoe track and field team wrapped up its season Saturday in Battle Mountain, competing against the top athletes from the Class 2A Northern League.

The Lakers had several top individual finishes, but the day was highlighted by the efforts of the relay teams, which combined for five first-place finishes.

Seniors Etienne Bordes, Phoenix Sanchez, and Connor Johnston, and junior Jake Hacker, raced to a win in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3 minutes, 44.09 seconds. Bordes, Johnston, Hacker, and junior Doug Howle won the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 9:11.80. Howle, sophomore Jacob Lutz, freshman Roman Shomo, and senior Tyler Frankenberg took first in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:43.16. The same group was also second in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 48.12.

Individually, Frankenberg took second in the 200 meters with a time of 24.63, and third in the 100 meters with a time of 12.21. Bordes set a personal record in the 800 meters, finishing second place with a time 1:58.65. Sanchez also notched a personal best in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:42.76 to claim third place. Sanchez claimed third in the 400 meters as well with a time of 53.56.

On the girls’ side, freshman Libby Webb and senior Annika Johnson each finished the long jump with the top mark at 13 feet, 7.50 inches. Webb also set a personal record in triple jump to claim third place with a leap of 28 feet, 5 inches. Junior Jackie Avery took second in shot put with a personal record throw of 25 feet, 10 inches. Junior Kacey Benjaminson set a personal record in the 100 meters with a time of 13.85 to finish in third place.





In the relay events, senior Alexa McPherson, sophomore Sophia Jeffery, senior Reilly Scott, and senior Mika Para captured gold in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 55.45. The same group also won the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:58.02. McPherson, Benjaminson, Scott, and freshman Ella White won the 4×400 meter relay. The team of McPherson, senior Cindy Leon, junior Alex Twomey, and sophomore Abigail Lopez finished second in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 13:51.7.

