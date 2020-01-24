NIAA approves classification changes; Hug, Wooster join 3A for fall sports

Truckee’s Jackson Kahl will lead the Wolverines against new league opponents next fall after the NIAA approved a new prep sports realignment plan.

Courtesy of Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photography

Truckee student-athletes will have some new competition this fall when teams take the fields and courts for the 2020 season.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association approved a new prep sports realignment plan on Wednesday, during its Board of Control Meeting.

The changes will bring a new 5A classification for the largest schools in Reno and Las Vegas, while Class 4A will now be compromised of Southern Nevada schools.

In Class 3A, Truckee and other smaller schools in Northern Nevada will now have to contend with Hug and Wooster in several fall sports including football and volleyball. The schools join North Valleys as programs that recently competed at the Class 4A level. The Class 3A Northern League for football and volleyball has also been broken into two divisions. Truckee will join Hug, North Valleys, South Tahoe Sparks, and Wooster as members of the West division.

Boys’ soccer will also see a shakeup as North Valleys moves to Class 5A, while Bishop Manogue, Douglas, McQueen, and Reno will join South Tahoe and Truckee in the Class 3A Northern League West Division. On the girls’ side, Truckee’s division will consist of Hug, North Valleys, South Tahoe, Sparks, and Wooster. North Tahoe will also now play in Class 2A in both boys and girls’ soccer.

The Wolverines will also have to contend with Hug and Wooster joining Class 3A cross-country. Hug will also join Class 3A for girls’ golf.

The association also outlined a new sport-by-sport rubric designed to allow schools to move up and down in classifications every two years in an effort to maintain a competitive balance. Class changes will be based on rubric points earned during the next two seasons.

All changes are for fall sports only at this points. Winter and spring sports alignment will be voted on at meetings later this year.

