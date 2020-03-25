NIAA issues update on spring sports season

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association issued an update on Friday regarding the suspension of the high school spring sports season due to the coronavirus.

Sports will not resume for practice or play prior to schools coming back into session, according to the update, however, staff at the association have been working on contingency plans for the possibility of abbreviated seasons.

Depending when and if spring sports take place, the association is considering placing baseball and softball teams into pools of three to five schools, within their classification, and using play among those schools to determine postseason seeding.

For track and field, and swimming and diving, the association is anticipating holding regional and state meets.

For boys’ golf, each school will be allowed to enter a team of six players into the regional tournament.

The association said it also is anticipating that competition will not go beyond the end of the current school year.

“It is the hope of NIAA staff that all tournaments will be able to be held,” said the association in its update. “We have currently scheduled sites for nearly all of the region and state tournaments.”

Schools in Nevada are closed until at least April 6. The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District also expects schools to reopen on April 6.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.