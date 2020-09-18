NIAA ratifies changes for 2020-21 sports calendar
The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association voted unanimously Wednesday to ratify changes to the 2020-21 high school sports seasons.
Each season will last six competitive weeks, and will begin in early January as follows:
Winter Season Sports
(6 competitive weeks)
Practice begins Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021
First contest may be held Friday, Jan. 14, 2021
Last contest Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021
Fall Season Sports (6 competitive weeks)
Practice begins Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 (Football)
Practice begins Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 (all sports except Football)
First contest may be held Friday, March 4, 2021
Last contest Saturday, April 10, 2021
Spring Season Sports (6 competitive weeks)
Practice begins Saturday, April 3, 2021
First contest may be held Friday, April 15, 2021
Last contest Saturday, May 22, 2021
Leading up to the first organized practice dates, out of season regulations will be in place through Jan. 1.
Executive Director Bart Thompson spoke of the possibility of holding fall sports in the coming weeks, but indicated that due to the National Federation of State High School Associations Sports Medicine Advisory Committee’s transmission risk assessment, higher risk sports like football and soccer would ultimately lose their season.
When high school sports resume, there are plans for potentially requiring face coverings in baseball, softball, and volleyball. Track and field, and cross-country will utilize staggered starts when possible.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User