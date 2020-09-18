NIAA ratifies changes for 2020-21 sports calendar

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association voted unanimously Wednesday to ratify changes to the 2020-21 high school sports seasons.

Each season will last six competitive weeks, and will begin in early January as follows:

Winter Season Sports

(6 competitive weeks)

Practice begins Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021

First contest may be held Friday, Jan. 14, 2021

Last contest Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021

Fall Season Sports (6 competitive weeks)

Practice begins Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 (Football)

Practice begins Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 (all sports except Football)

First contest may be held Friday, March 4, 2021

Last contest Saturday, April 10, 2021

Spring Season Sports (6 competitive weeks)

Practice begins Saturday, April 3, 2021

First contest may be held Friday, April 15, 2021

Last contest Saturday, May 22, 2021

Leading up to the first organized practice dates, out of season regulations will be in place through Jan. 1.

Executive Director Bart Thompson spoke of the possibility of holding fall sports in the coming weeks, but indicated that due to the National Federation of State High School Associations Sports Medicine Advisory Committee’s transmission risk assessment, higher risk sports like football and soccer would ultimately lose their season.

When high school sports resume, there are plans for potentially requiring face coverings in baseball, softball, and volleyball. Track and field, and cross-country will utilize staggered starts when possible.

