North Tahoe cross-country sweeps regional titles (GALLERY)
Students from North Tahoe and Incline competed Saturday at the Class 2A/1A Northern League championships at Sierra Lutheran High School in Carson City. | Justin Scacco | jscacco@sierrasun.com
North Tahoe’s reign as kings and queens of cross-country in the Class 2A/1A Northern League continued today as the Lakers swept the boys and girls’ team titles.
The pair of team wins for North Tahoe marks the eighth year in a row the program has swept the regional championships.
The boys’ were the first on the 5,000-meter course at Sierra Lutheran High School in Carson City. The Lakers would finish with four runners in the top-10 to edge Incline by one point with a low score of 20 points.
Senior Etienne Bordes led North Tahoe with a time of 19 minutes, 13 seconds to claim fourth place. Senior Phoenix Sanchez was fifth with a time of 19:22, followed by senior Cooper Honeywell in sixth place with a time of 19:45. The Lakers also had junior Doug Howle (21:05) in 10th, junior Jake Hacker (21:44) in 11th and junior Tanner Wilkins (21:45) in 12th place.
Incline was led by senior Niklas Pietzke in second place with a time of 18:41. Highlanders freshman Noah McMahan was third with a time of 18:59. Incline also had sophomore Brendan Pietzke take seventh place with a time of 19:57.
Yerington junior Kutoven Stevens won the regional title by 37 seconds, finishing with a time of 18:04.
North Tahoe’s Powell closes career on top
North Tahoe senior Alani Powell wrapped up her cross-country career with an individual regional championship, reaching the finish line more than a minute ahead of the field with a time of 24:51. Powell was a runner-up at last year’s regional meet. Her first-place finish today propelled the Lady Lakers to the team title with a low score of 14 points.
Freshman Reyna McAndrews was third for North Tahoe with a time of 26:04. Senior Mera Schoonmaker was fifth for the Lakers with a time of 26:10. North Tahoe also had junior Alex Twomey (27:22) take eighth place, and freshman Kaleena Steves (27:26) finish in ninth place.
Incline freshman Kira Noble claimed a runner-up finish with a time of 26:01. Freshman Lainey Lowden was sixth for the Highlanders with a time of 26:33. Incline also had freshman Adelina LaForge (29:27) take 12th, freshman Madison Racich (29:40) take 13th and sophomore Catherine Kerrigan (29:44) take 14th.
There will be no state championship meet this season, according to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. As a program, North Tahoe is the most decorated in the association. The boys’ team has raced to eight consecutive state championships; while the girls have claimed the last six team state titles.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Wolverines cage Bruins
The Truckee football team improved to 2-2 on the season, caging the Bear River Bruins on the road today for a 36-0 victory.