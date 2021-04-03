North Tahoe cross-country sweeps regional titles (GALLERY)

Students from North Tahoe and Incline competed Saturday at the Class 2A/1A Northern League championships at Sierra Lutheran High School in Carson City. | Justin Scacco | jscacco@sierrasun.com











































Show CaptionsHide Captions

North Tahoe’s reign as kings and queens of cross-country in the Class 2A/1A Northern League continued today as the Lakers swept the boys and girls’ team titles.

The pair of team wins for North Tahoe marks the eighth year in a row the program has swept the regional championships.

The boys’ were the first on the 5,000-meter course at Sierra Lutheran High School in Carson City. The Lakers would finish with four runners in the top-10 to edge Incline by one point with a low score of 20 points.

Senior Etienne Bordes led North Tahoe with a time of 19 minutes, 13 seconds to claim fourth place. Senior Phoenix Sanchez was fifth with a time of 19:22, followed by senior Cooper Honeywell in sixth place with a time of 19:45. The Lakers also had junior Doug Howle (21:05) in 10th, junior Jake Hacker (21:44) in 11th and junior Tanner Wilkins (21:45) in 12th place.

Incline was led by senior Niklas Pietzke in second place with a time of 18:41. Highlanders freshman Noah McMahan was third with a time of 18:59. Incline also had sophomore Brendan Pietzke take seventh place with a time of 19:57.

Yerington junior Kutoven Stevens won the regional title by 37 seconds, finishing with a time of 18:04.

North Tahoe’s Powell closes career on top

North Tahoe senior Alani Powell wrapped up her cross-country career with an individual regional championship, reaching the finish line more than a minute ahead of the field with a time of 24:51. Powell was a runner-up at last year’s regional meet. Her first-place finish today propelled the Lady Lakers to the team title with a low score of 14 points.

Freshman Reyna McAndrews was third for North Tahoe with a time of 26:04. Senior Mera Schoonmaker was fifth for the Lakers with a time of 26:10. North Tahoe also had junior Alex Twomey (27:22) take eighth place, and freshman Kaleena Steves (27:26) finish in ninth place.

Incline freshman Kira Noble claimed a runner-up finish with a time of 26:01. Freshman Lainey Lowden was sixth for the Highlanders with a time of 26:33. Incline also had freshman Adelina LaForge (29:27) take 12th, freshman Madison Racich (29:40) take 13th and sophomore Catherine Kerrigan (29:44) take 14th.

There will be no state championship meet this season, according to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. As a program, North Tahoe is the most decorated in the association. The boys’ team has raced to eight consecutive state championships; while the girls have claimed the last six team state titles.