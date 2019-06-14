North Tahoe High to host summer youth basketball camp

North Tahoe's Cameron McAndrews lines up a game-winning 3-pointer to beat West Wendover during the Northern League playoffs. Members of last year's Lakers team will join Head Coach Devin Ginty in running a youth basketball camp July 15-19.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Summer basketball camp Dates: July 15-19 Open to: third-fifth graders (9:30 - 11:30 a.m.) Open to: sixth-10th graders 1 - 4 p.m. Cost: $110 Website: bgcnlt.org

The North Tahoe basketball program has announced dates for its summer boys’ basketball youth camp.

The camp will run July 15-19 and will be led by Lakers varsity head coach Devin Ginty, along with members of last season’s state-qualifying boys’ varsity team.

The camp is open to students heading into third grade through 10th grade and costs $110 through the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe.

Registration for the camp includes a T-shirt, basketball, season ticket to all North Tahoe basketball home games, and other prizes.

The camp will be split into two groups of younger and older players. Incoming third through fifth graders will have sessions from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and incoming sixth through 10th graders will take the court from 1 to 4 p.m. The camp will culminate with 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 tournaments, and serves as a fundraiser for the North Tahoe boys’ varsity basketball program.

Registration can be found at bgcnlt.org by clicking the 2019 Summer Camp Registration link and viewing the specialty camp sessions under the Kings Beach Summer Camp tab.