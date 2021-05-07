North Tahoe, Truckee athletes claim podium finishes in Grass Valley

Students from North Tahoe and Truckee recently made the trip to Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley to compete in the annual Kays Ostrom Invitational.

Competing on Saturday, several of the area’s student-athletes posted first-place finishes against schools from across California.

North Tahoe senior Etienne Bordes set a personal record on his way to winning the 400 meters, finishing with a time of 52.53 seconds. Bordes was also fourth in the 800 meters (2:08.95), and was part of the 4×400 meter relay team that took second place with a time of 3:48.49.

Truckee senior Lauren Tanner gave local athletes a sweep of the 400 meters, winning the girls’ race with a time of 1:01.34. The Truckee girls posted the three fastest times in the event. Sophomore Kylie Dwyer was second with a time of 1:08.43 for a personal record. Senior Taya Matt was third, also setting a personal record with a time of 1:10.84. Tanner would also claim third place in the 800 meters with a time of 2:28.32, and was part of the Wolverines team that took second in the 4×400 meter relay.

Truckee junior Haley Flaherty was the other local athlete to claim a win, taking first place in triple jump with a mark of 28 feet, 2.25 inches.

Truckee senior Alia Sinoff had a solid day, taking fourth in the 200 meters (27.58), and fifth in the 100 meters (13.24). She also set a personal record in long jump with a mark of 15 feet, 8.75 inches to take second place.

Truckee junior Petra Kidd was fourth in the 3,200 meters (13:18.80). Truckee’s relay team of Alexa McPherson, Sophia Jeffery, Reilly Scott, and Mika Parra won the 4×1000 meter relay with a time of 55.34.

The North Tahoe track and field team will be at Colfax today, while Truckee will compete at Spanish Springs High School in Reno on Saturday.

Lakers golf stays unbeaten

The North Tahoe boys’ golf team continued to roll, winning two tournaments last week and another this week.

Playing at Edgewood Tahoe last week against fellow Class 2A rivals and seven teams from the Class 3A division, the Lakers managed a combined score of 325 to top the entire field. The Truckee boys finished second with a 323.

North Tahoe then had another division tournament at Carson Valley Golf Course on Tuesday. The Lakers continued their hot play, carding a combined score of 322 to capture the win.

The Class 2A Northern Region tournament will take place Monday, May 17, at Sunridge Golf Club in Carson. Truckee, according to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, will not participate in a regional tournament due to Class 3A hosting independent events during the final week of the spring season.

Truckee baseball stumbles, girls get first win

In a key matchup against league rivals South Tahoe last week, the Truckee baseball team suffered its first league losses of the season, dropping three straight to the Vikings.

Truckee bounced back on Wednesday evening, taking a win at Wooster to return to the win column. The Wolverines (9-6, 7-3 Northern League) will face Wooster at home on Saturday in a doubleheader.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Wolverines picked up their first win of the season, topping South Tahoe 13-11 last weekend.

Truckee (1-8, 1-8 Northern League) will be on the road against Wooster today, before returning home for a doubleheader against the Colts on Saturday.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643