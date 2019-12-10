North Tahoe, Truckee face off tonight in second annual TNT Cup

Ethan Flynn looks for room to shoot between two defenders during last year's TNT Cup. The second annual TNT Cup will be at North Tahoe on Tuesday. The game is set for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

The North Tahoe and Truckee boys’ basketball teams will renew their rivalry tonight with each school set to compete in the second annual TNT Cup.

The Lakers are coming off a 1-2 performance last weekend at the Wildfire Classic Tournament in Foresthill.

“After a low energy loss in the first game to Golden Sierra, the boys bounced back with a good second half to beat John Adams in game two,” said third-year coach Devin Ginty in an email to the Sun. “Senior Than Suksabai provided a great spark for us and helped set the tone for that win.”

The Lakers were defeated 61-31 by Victory Christian on Saturday to close out the tournament.

Senior John Parameter Zapata was named to the all-tournament team for his play.

“This weekend was a good learning experience for us as a whole,” Ginty added. “There were some uncharacteristic mistakes that are expected early in the year, especially with changing lineups, and I know this group is capable of cleaning those mistakes up. I’m really looking forward to seeing how they bounce back and find their edge before Tuesday’s TNT Cup matchup.”

The Wolverines come into tonight’s matchup after playing in their first tournament of the year.

Truckee suffered a trio of losses at last weekend’s tournament, falling 107-25 to Davis, 61-34 to Ann Sobrato, and then losing 63-61 in overtime to North Salinas.

Last season, Truckee won the inaugural TNT CUP, defeating North Tahoe, 62-54.

The Wolverines and the Lakers will tip off the second annual TNT Cup at North Tahoe High School tonight at 6 p.m.

North Tahoe, Truckee girls pick up first wins of year

The North Tahoe girls traveled to Live Oak last weekend to play in the Lois Langford Invitational Tournament.

The Lady Lakers dropped a pair of games on Wednesday and Thursday, but bounced back to claim a 44-37 win against Live Oak to close out the tournament.

North Tahoe will travel to Whittell on Thursday to face North Valleys in the opening round of the Whittell Holiday Tournament. The girls are set for a 2 p.m. tipoff.

The Truckee girls’ basketball team opened the season last weekend, competing in the Brickhouse Classic in Sparks.

The Class 3A Wolverines opened tournament play against two-time defending Class 2A state champions, White Pine, and suffered a 51-48 loss in overtime. White Pine went on to win this year’s Brickhouse Classic.

Truckee bounced back by steamrolling Sparks, 72-20, on Friday. The Wolverines then took a 57-17 win against Dayton on Saturday to close out the tournament.

Truckee will next play at North Valleys on Friday in the Northern League opener.

