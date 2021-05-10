North Tahoe’s Bordes wins pair of races at Colfax Invitational

North Tahoe senior Etienne Bordes had a standout day on the track in Colfax, capturing a pair of first-place finishes as athletes from nine other schools competed at Friday’s invitational.

Bordes set personal records in both his individual events, winning the 800 meters by more than three seconds with a time of 2 minutes, 03.54 seconds, and taking first in the 400 meters with a time of 51.09.

The boys’ team posted a number of top-five finishes at the meet, which included: senior Phoenix Sanchez (53.07) in fifth place in the 400 meters; senior Cooper Honeywell (2:11.82) in fourth place in the 800 meters; senior Koson Verkler (11:41.30) in fifth place in the 3,200 meters; and junior Juan Camacho (107 feet, 4.00 inches) in fifth place in discus.

The Lady Lakers were led by sophomore Abigail Lopez, who set a personal record in the 3,200 meters to take second place with a time of 14:00.49. The girls’ team also had freshman Kaleena Steves take fifth in the 800 meters with a personal record time of 2:48.45. Freshman Libby Webb hit a personal record in long jump, finishing in third place with a leap of 14 feet, 5.00 inches.

North Tahoe will be at Truckee on Saturday for the final meet before the Class 2A regional championships, which take place Saturday, May 22 in Battle Mountain.

Lady Wolverines shine against larger Reno schools

The Truckee track and field team was in action last weekend as well, competing against a trio of larger schools from Reno.

Junior Petra Kidd was responsible for Truckee’s lone win on Saturday, taking first place in the 3,200 meters with a time of 13:17.75.

Junior Jasmine Harris ran to a personal record in the 100 meters, posting a time of 13.34 for second place. Harris was also second in the 200 meters (27.65) and second in the 400 meters (63.36).

Senior Lauren Tanner had a solid meet as well, taking second place in the 1,600 meters (5:46.20), and third in the 200 meters (27.73). Sophomore Kylie Dwyer took second in high jump, clearing 4 feet, 8.00 inches. Dwyer was also fifth in the 400 meters with a time of 69.60. Junior Nynke Propstra was the team’s other top-five finisher, taking fourth in high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 6.00 inches.

On the boys’ side, senior Joaquin Mendoza led the way with a time of 55.03 for second-place finish in the 400 meters. Mendoza was also fifth in the 200 meters, running to a personal record time of 25.12.

Junior Brandon Phillips also posted a personal record, finishing the 400 meters in fifth place with a time of 58.69. Senior Benjamin Picard set a personal record in the 1,600 meters, taking fourth place with a time of 4:43.86. In hurdles, senior Zachary Blum finished the 300-meter event with a personal record time of 52.51 to take fifth place.

Truckee will host the final regular season event of the season on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The program will then travel to Churchill County High School on Friday, May 21, for the Class 3A regional championships.

