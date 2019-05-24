North Tahoe’s Hurt, Johnson win trio of golds at state meet
The North Tahoe track and field team piled up the medals at last weekend’s state championship meet at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas.
During the two-day Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Nevada State High School boys & girls Track & Field Championships, the Class 2A Lakers captured 20 top-three finishes.
The Lady Lakers finished as runners-up with 137 points. White Pine won the state title with 206 points. Incline was third with 103 points.
Senior AJ Hurt led North Tahoe with a trio of individual gold medals and a runner-up finish in the 100-meter hurdles.
Hurt took first in long jump, setting a personal record with a leap of 16 feet, 1.75 inches. She also won triple jump with a mark of 33 feet, 9.25 inches. Hurt also set personal record in both hurdles events. She won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.75 seconds, and was second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.94.
Senior Josii Johnson also came away from the meet with a trio of gold medals, and a silver. Johnson won the 1,600 meters with a personal record, finishing the event with a time of 5:37.05. She also won the 800 meters with a season-best time of 2:28.85. Johnson was part of North Tahoe’s first-place 4×800 meter relay team and second-place 4×400 meter relay team.
North Tahoe senior Ella Carr captured the girls’ final individual gold, winning the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:55.49. Carr also set a personal record in the 1,600 meters, finishing in second place with a time of 5:43.94. Carr picked up another gold and silver as part of the Lakers’ 4×800 meter relay team and 4×400 relay team, respectively.
Senior Jillian Ferre was also on the school’s 4×800 meter relay team and 4×400 meter relay team. Individually, Ferre set a personal record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:32.00 for second place. She set a personal record in the 1,600 meters too, finishing fourth with a time of 5:44.84.
Freshman Alex Twomey was also on North Tahoe’s first-place relay team. The 4×400 meter relay team also had sophomore Reilly Scott. Scott also picked up bronze medals as part of the Lakers’ 4×100 meter relay team and 4×200 meter relay team. Those teams also included freshman Alexa McPherson, sophomore Mike Parra, and sophomore Annika Johnson.
Individually, Parra took fourth in the 200 meters with a personal-record time of 27.58. She was fifth in the 100 meters with a time of 13.43. Johnson also took fourth in triple jump, setting a personal record with a mark of 29 feet, 11.25 inches to round out the girls’ top-five finishers.
On the boys’ side, senior Riley Hacker led the way with an individual gold and two more in relays.
Hacker set a personal record in the 800 meters on the way to winning the event with a time of 1:59.88. Hacker was also on North Tahoe’s two, first place relay teams, anchoring both the 4×400 meter relay team and 4×800 meter relay team.
Junior Nikolas Burkhart was on both relay teams as well, and set a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.62 to finish in second.
Senior Joe Pierce was on each of the school’s gold medal relay squads. Sophomore Connor Johnston was a part of the 4×800 meter relay team. Senior Dalton Lamberth was on the winning 4×400 meter relay team. North Tahoe’s other two relay squads finished fourth in their events.
Individually, senior Corey Joslin finished second in the 3,200 meters, setting a personal record with a time of 10:27.41. Sophomore Etienne Bordes set a personal record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:04.78 to take third place. Senior Dillon Hudson was third in the 100 meters with a time of 11.38 to round out the boys’ top-five finishers.
The Lakers finished the meet with 82 points for third place, falling a point short of tying Coral Academy of Science — Reno for second place. White Pine won the state championship with 117.5 points.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.