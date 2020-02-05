Prep roundup: Lady Wolverines win sixth straight

The Truckee girls’ basketball team continued to add to their win total, capturing a pair of road victories against Lowry and Dayton.

The Wolverines traveled to play the Buckaroos on Saturday, and after holding a double-digit lead in the third quarter, according to coverage by Nevada News Group, allowed Lowry to come back to take a 37-36 lead with 2:45 remaining. The Buckaroos, however, wouldn’t score another point for the remainder of the game, and had a 3-pointer at the buzzer bounce off the rim as Truckee held on for a 39-37 victory.

Junior Annika Thayer led all scorers with 11 points. She also pulled down 10 rebounds. Juniors Emma Cooley and Lauren Tanner each scored seven points. Tanner led the team with 13 rebounds. Senior Emily Monson had a team-high four assists.

Truckee then traveled to face Dayton on Tuesday night and rolled to a 74-25 victory, putting the team on a six-game winning streak.

Thayer again led the way with 17 points. Sophomore Ryan Flynn scored 15 points. Freshman Ashley Estabrook added 11 points. Tanner scored 10 points, had seven assists and four steals. Senior Emily Monson had eight steals and five assists.

Truckee (17-3, 12-2 Northern League) is sitting in second place in the Northern League standings with four games remaining. The team will be on the road on Friday against South Tahoe (6-14, 4-11 Northern League). Truckee then hosts first place, Fernley (20-2, 16-0 Northern League), on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Vaqueros topped the Wolverines 71-49 earlier in the season.

Wolverines drop two on the road

The Truckee boys’ basketball team suffered a pair of losses on the road against Lowry and Dayton.

The Wolverines first were topped 59-38 on Saturday by the Buckaroos. Junior Ethan Flynn led Truckee with 15 points. Sophomore Max Carter had a team-high seven rebounds.

The Wolverines then suffered a 46-31 loss at Dayton on Tuesday night.

Truckee (6-14, 5-9 Northern League) now sits a game behind Dayton for the sixth and final seed for the Northern League playoffs.

The Wolverines will look to get on track on Friday at South Tahoe (13-7, 10-5 Northern League). The team then hosts Fernley (8-12, 7-9 Northern League) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Lakers extend winning streak to five

The North Tahoe boys’ basketball team picked up a pair of wins last weekend in tight league contests against West Wendover and White Pine.

The Lakers played host to the Wolverines on Friday and held on in overtime for a 64-59 victory.

West Wendover forced overtime by hitting a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining.

2A Boys Basketball



West Wendover- 54

North Tahoe- 54



CHUY GONZALEZ. THREE. TIE-GAME.



:12 4Q #NNP pic.twitter.com/wLahOeUn7w — Northern Nevada Preps (@NorthernNVPreps) February 1, 2020

The Lakers went on to outscore the Wolverines 10-5 in overtime to take the win.

2A Boys Basketball



North Tahoe- 64

West Wendover- 59



WHAT A GAME! 🔥 North Tahoe (16-4, 9-2) hangs on thanks to some clutch free throw shooting down the stretch to close out W Wendover (13-6, 8-3) and move into second place in the 2A North! 🌊



FINAL/OT #NNP pic.twitter.com/LVC5zJV6dh — Northern Nevada Preps (@NorthernNVPreps) February 1, 2020

Sophomore Juan Camacho-Morales led the Lakers with 22 points on 8 of 9 shooting. Cameron McAndrews scored 19 points and had four assists. Lucas Valois scored 11 points. John Parmeter Zapata pulled down a team-high eight rebounds and blocked three shots.

North Tahoe then faced White Pine on Saturday and held on in another close contest, winning 66-63.

McAndrews hit six 3-pointers as part of pouring in a season-high 30 points. Zapata scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds. Camacho-Morales scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Junior Patrick Gulini dished out a team-high eight assists.

North Tahoe (17-4, 10-2 Northern League) has a two-game lead for second place in the league standings with five games remaining. The Lakers will face Yerington (10-10, 5-7 Northern League) on the road tomorrow. The team will then be at Silver Stage (8-11, 4-8 Northern League) on Saturday.

Lady Lakers tame Wolverines

The North Tahoe girls’ basketball team won their second league matchup of the season on Friday, taking a 49-38 victory at home against West Wendover.

The Lakers then suffered a 42-23 loss at home to White Pine on Saturday.

North Tahoe (8-13, 2-10 Northern League) will be at Yerington (15-5, 10-2 Northern League) tomorrow. The team then travels to play Silver Stage (5-11, 3-9 Northern League) on Saturday.

Truckee wrestlers battle in Ukiah

The Truckee wrestling team took four wrestlers to a meet in Ukiah last weekend.

Senior Kevin Castellanos led the team with a third-place finish behind four wins to improve to 24-7 on the season.

“(Castellanos) is a great example of what can happen when you stick with this sport,” said Coach Jim Bennett in an email to the Sun. “Keep coming out every year and keep learning.”

The team will compete in the Class 3A regionals this Saturday at Sparks High School. The top four finishers in each weight class will earn a trip to Las Vegas for the state tournament.

