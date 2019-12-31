Prep roundup: Lakers continue hot start

The North Tahoe boys’ basketball team continued a strong start to the season with a second straight win to open play in the Class 2A Northern League.

The Lakers topped Battle Mountain, 67-55, on Saturday to give the program its seventh consecutive victory, dating back to the preseason.

Senior captain Lucas Valois had a big game for the Lakers with a team-high 32 points on 7 of 11 from the floor.

Senior John Parmeter Zapata was next for North Tahoe with 18 points, and a game-high 12 rebounds. Junior Patrick Gulini added 11 points for the Lakers and team highs with nine assists and four steals.

Following a break for the holidays, North Tahoe (9-2, 2-0 Northern League) will face West Wendover (7-2, 2-0 Northern League) on the road on Jan. 3.

Lady Lakers fall to 0-2

The North Tahoe girls’ basketball team suffered a second straight loss to open league play, falling 29-24 on the road to Battle Mountain.

North Taoe (6-5, 0-2 Northern League) will travel to face West Wendover (1-3, 0-1 Northern League) on Jan. 3.

Truckee drops second straight

The Truckee boys’ basketball team played host to Lowry last Thursday and was defeated 70-49.

The loss is the Wolverines second consecutive in Class 3A Northern League play, following a 66-43 defeat at home to defending state champions Churchill County.

Junior Ethan Flynn led Truckee against Lowry, scoring a team-high 16 points, which included a 4 for 4 performance from beyond the arc. Flynn also led the Wolverines with five assists. Senior Isaac Cruz added 14 points for the team.

Truckee (1-6, 1-2 Northern League) will next face Class 4A Hug (2-7) at home on Jan. 3.

Lady Wolverines suffer first league loss

The Truckee girls’ basketball team suffered their first league loss of the season, failing 59-47 at home against Lowry.

Senior Elena Friedman led Truckee with 12 points. Senior Emily Monson also broke double figures with 10 points.

Truckee (5-2, 2-1 Northern League) will next face Sparks (1-7, 0-5 Northern League) on Jan. 7.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.