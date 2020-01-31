PREP ROUNDUP: Lakers on a roll ahead of key weekend matchups

The North Tahoe boys’ basketball team picked up a pair of home wins in its last two games, topping Battle Mountain and Pershing County.

The Lakers hosted Battle Mountain on Saturday and came away with a 67-64 victory in a back-and-forth contest.

Senior Cameron McAndrews led the team with 22 points, including five 3-pointers. He also had four assists and four steals. Senior John Parmeter Zapata had 16 points, four rebounds, and five blocks. Senior Lucas Valois had 13 points, four assists, and four steals and junior Patrick Gulini had 10 points, three assists, and three steals.

“I’m glad the guys were able to take care of business at home against Battle Mountain,” said Coach Devin Ginty in an email to the Sun. “It was an up-and-down game that wasn’t perfect by any means, but we were able to scrap it out in the last minutes after not playing well in the second half. That is a big moment of growth for us to still find a way to win. Patrick Gulini provided a needed spark in the second half and Cameron and Lucas hit some big free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.”

The Lakers then played Pershing County on Tuesday and rolled to a 64-12 victory. McAndrews again led the team with 15 points, five assists, and three steals. Zapata had eight points, five rebounds, and two blocks. Valois added 10 points, five rebounds, and four stills, and Gulini scored 10 points, had three assists, and had four steals.

North Tahoe (15-4, 8-2 Northern League) will host West Wendover (13-5, 8-2 Northern League) today at 8:30 p.m. The team will then play at home against White Pine (8-9, 6-4 Northern League) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

“We have a big weekend with two tough games,” said Ginty. “This will be a good test to tell us where we stand heading into the last games of league and playoffs. We have big goals this year and these two games will get us closer to accomplishing those goals. With homecoming as well, we are looking forward to a great environment and a fun, competitive weekend.”

Lady Lakers drop a pair of home games

The North Tahoe girls’ basketball team suffered a pair of losses at home in the team’s last two games, falling to Battle Mountain and Pershing County.

The Lakers first dropped a 45-18 contest to Battle Mountain on Saturday, and then fell 21-7 to Pershing County on Tuesday night.

North Tahoe (7-12, 1-9 Northern League) will host West Wendover (5-9, 2-7 Northern League) tonight at 6 p.m. The girls then play at home at 2 p.m. against White Pine (13-2, 9-1 Northern League) on Saturday.

Wolverines build momentum

The Truckee boys’ basketball team won its past two games, taking care of business at home against league foes North Valleys and Sparks.

The Wolverines first captured a 52-43 win against North Valleys on Friday night. The team was led by senior Isaac Cruz, who poured in 21 points. Junior Ethan Flynn added 16 points. Sophomore Sam Purgason pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds, and had six steals.

Truckee then avenged an early-season loss against Sparks, topping the Railroaders 48-37. Cruz led the team with 15 points. Flynn added 12 points, five assists and 10 rebounds. and Purgason scored 10 points and had 13 rebounds.

Truckee (6-12, 5-7 Northern League) will travel to play Lowry (11-6, 8-3 Northern League) on Saturday.

Truckee girls extend winning streak to four

The Truckee girls’ basketball team rolled to double-digit victories in the team’s last two games.

The Wolverines first topped North Valleys, 51-30, at home on Friday. Junior Annika Thayer led the team with 17 points. Senior Elena Friedman had 12 points, and junior Emma Cooley scored eight points.

Truckee then captured a 68-22 win at home on Tuesday night against Sparks. Thayer again led the team, scoring 20 points. Sophomore Ryan Flynn scored 16 points.

Truckee (15-3, 10-2 Northern League) will play at Lowry (11-7, 9-2 Northern League) in a battle for second place in the league standings on Saturday.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.