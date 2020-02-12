Prep roundup: Truckee boys sport 3.75 GPA, end basketball season at home this weekend

The Truckee boys’ basketball team excelled in the classroom this season, and currently has a combined 3.75 GPA.

Courtesy photo

The Truckee boys’ basketball team was knocked out of playoff contention following last weekend’s games, but will look to end the year on a positive note with a pair of home contests on Friday and Saturday.

The Wolverines suffered a 63-42 loss at home against Fernley in their last outing, which eliminated the team’s chances of grabbing the sixth and final playoff bid going into next week’s Class 3A Northern League Boys’ Basketball Championships.

While the results on the court this season haven’t been what the Wolverines were looking for, the boys’ performance in the classroom has been second to none.

The squad currently sports a combined 3.75 GPA, which, according to Coach Sky Nelson, is the highest he’s had in a coaching career that has spanned several decades.

Truckee (6-16, 5-11 Northern League) will now close out the season at home with a pair of games this weekend. The Wolverines will first take on Spring Creek (5-19, 4-12 Northern League) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The game will serve as the program’s senior farewell. Truckee will then wrap up the year on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Elko (20-4, 14-2 Northern League).

North Tahoe swept by Incline

The North Tahoe boys’ basketball team renewed their rivalry with Incline last night, but were unable to even the season series with the Highlanders, falling for a second time this season.

The Lakers kept the game close through two quarters, but were outscored by 20 points in the second half as the Highlanders took a 71-45 win at home.

With one game left in the regular season, the Lakers hold a half game lead for second place in the Class 2A Northern League standings. A win at home against Coral Academy of Science — Reno on Saturday will secure the Lakers the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye going into next week’s six-team league playoffs. North Tahoe (18-6, 11-4 Northern League) topped Coral Academy of Science (4-18 2-12 Northern League) 68-31 earlier in the season. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

The Class 2A Northern League Boys’ Basketball Championships will be held at Pershing County High School, and will get underway on Thursday, Feb. 20, with quarterfinal games. Defending state champions Incline will enter the tournament as the top seed.

Lady Lakers look to end season with win

The North Tahoe girls’ basketball team traveled to play Incline last night and were topped 53-18.

Due to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association tiebreaking rules, North Tahoe (9-15, 3-12 Northern League) has been mathematically eliminated from reaching the six-team league playoffs.

The Lakers will close out the season on Saturday at home against Coral Academy of Science — Reno. The game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Fernley snaps Truckee girls’ seven-game streak

The Truckee girls’ basketball team had their seven-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday, falling at home to league leaders Fernley, 55-42.

The Vaqueros were the last team to defeat the Wolverines, and managed to ride a strong first half to a season sweep of Truckee.

Sophomore Ryan Flynn led the Wolverines with 12 points. Junior Annika Thayer added eight points and nine rebounds. Junior Lauren Tanner had eight rebounds, three assists, and six steals. Senior Emily Monson had three blocks.

With two games remaining in the regular season, Truckee (18-4, 13-3 Northern League) can lock up the No. 2 seed with a win in either contest, which would give the girls a first-round bye going into next week’s six-team Class 3A Northern League Girls’ Basketball Championships.

Truckee will close out the regular season at home with a game against Spring Creek on Friday at 6 p.m., followed by a contest against Elko the following day at 1 p.m.

The Northern League tournament will get underway on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Churchill County High School.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.