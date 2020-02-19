Prep roundup: Truckee girls, North Tahoe boys earn first-round byes (GALLERY)

The high school basketball regular season came to a close last weekend, marking the end of the year for two local squads, while two others will prepare to play in this week’s regional tournaments.

Truckee girls earn first-round bye

The Truckee girls’ basketball team needed overtime to knock off Spring Creek at home on Friday night.

The Wolverines battled back from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to tale a 66-62 victory.

Truckee juniors Annika Thayer and Emma Cooley combined to score 40 points. Cooley poured in six 3-pointers during the game, while Thayer pulled down 20 rebounds and blocked four shots. Sophomore Ryan Flynn added 13 points. Junior Lauren Tanner had five steals.

The girls’ then hosted Elko on Saturday in the regular season finale and suffered a 46-32 defeat.

Cooley led the team with 11 points. Thayer had six blocks and eight rebounds. Tanner also had eight rebounds.

Truckee (19-5, 14-4 Northern League) will now await the winner of Thursday’s matchup between Lowry (15-10, 13-5 Northern League) and Churchill County (12-12, 10-8 Northern League). Truckee swept Churchill County and split its matchups with Lowry during the regular season.

The Wolverines will take the floor Friday at 3 p.m. at Churchill County for a Northern League semifinals. The winner will advance to the finals and will earn a berth into the state championship tournament.

Lakers crush Coral Academy in finale

The North Tahoe boys’ basketball team bounced back from a loss against first-place Incline, by taking a 76-40 win on Saturday at home against Coral Academy of Science — Reno.

Senior captain Lucas Valois led the Lakers with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Juan Camacho-Morales scored 12 points, and senior Elijah Sword added 10 points. Senior John Parmeter Zapata grabbed nine rebounds and blocked two shots.

North Tahoe (19-6, 12-4 Northern League) finished the season in second place, earning a first-round bye for this week’s Class 2A Northern League tournament at Pershing County High School.

The Lakers will await the winner of West Wendover (17-7, 12-4 Northern League) and Battle Mountain (15-12, 8-8 Northern League). North Tahoe swept Battle Mountain and West Wendover during the regular season.

The league quarterfinal matchup will take place Friday at 8 p.m.

Truckee boys split final two games

The Truckee boys’ basketball team split its final two games of the season, taking a 49-44 win at home against Spring Creek on Friday, and then falling 46-29 to Elko the following day.

Truckee (7-17, 6-12 Northern League) finished the season in seventh place in the league standings, two games outside of the playoff picture.

Lady Lakers end year on high note

The North Tahoe girls closed the season with a lopsided 49-16 win at home on Saturday against Coral Academy of Science — Reno.

North Tahoe (10-15, 4-12 Northern League) finished the season in seventh place in the league standings, and were a game back of Silver Stage for the final berth into this week’s regional tournament.

The girls also won seven more games than last year’s squad.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.