PREP ROUNDUP: Truckee tops Elko behind 305 rushing yards

The Truckee football team traveled to Elko last Friday and handed the Indians a 23-12 defeat.

Senior Tyler Estabrook led a rushing attack that piled up 305 yards on the ground, finishing the night with 158 yards and a touchdown. Estabrook also blocked a field goal attempt. Senior Deacon Mehler finished with 102 yards. Junior Finn Loper rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown. Senior Connor McMullen also had a touchdown.

Defensively, Loper led Truckee with 13 tackles. Junior Dillon Kane finished with 10 tackles. Senior Ethan Hatcher recorded Truckee’s only interception. Micah Ivens was credited with a safety.

Truckee (3-3, 3-2 Northern League) will be on the road today at Sparks (1-6, 0-5 Northern League). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

North Tahoe suffers 46-0 loss on the gridiron

The North Tahoe football team remained winless on the season, falling 46-0 on the road to Ely last Friday.

North Tahoe (0-6, 0-5 Northern League) will remain on the road today with a game against Battle Mountain (4-1, 4-0 Northern League).

Lady Wolverines continue to dominate 3A volleyball

The Truckee girls’ volleyball team returned to Northern League play on Wednesday with a matchup at Churchill County.

The Lady Wolverines continued their dominant run through the league, picking up a sixth consecutive win via straight sets.

Truckee (18-4, 11-0 Northern League) will return home today for a 6 p.m. matchup against Spring Creek (5-13, 3-9 Northern League).

Truckee girls net nine goals in latest win

The Truckee girls’ soccer team outscored Lowry 9-1 last Friday on the road for a sixth straight win.

Junior Taya Matt tallied a hat trick and an assist. Senior Alondra Villa scored a pair of goals. Senior Liliana Hosefros, sophomore Rylee Rust, junior Carly Davis, and junior Jasmine Wood all scored goals as well. Davis finished the game with three assists.

Truckee (9-4-1, 9-1-1 Northern League) will be at Spring Creek (4-6-4, 4-4-4 Northern League) today.

North Tahoe girls edge Churchill County 1-0

The North Tahoe girls’ soccer team hosted Churchill County last Friday and came away with a 1-0 win. The Lakers are currently in third place in the Northern League, and haven’t tasted defeat since a 3-0 loss to North Valleys on Sept. 3.

North Tahoe (5-4-4, 5-2-4 Northern League) will travel today to play Elko (5-5-4, 4-4-3 Northern League).

Wolverines score three goals to edge Buckaroos

The Truckee boys’ soccer team picked up a 3-2 win at home against Lowry last Friday.

Junior Kevin Rodriguez scored a pair of goals for the Wolverines. Senior Edgar Munoz netted Truckee’s other goal.

Truckee (5-8-1, 5-5-1 Northern League) will host Spring Creek (4-9-1, 4-6-1 Northern League) today at 4 p.m.

Lakers roll past Fallon with nine goals

The North Tahoe boys’ soccer team topped Churchill County 4-2 on the road last Friday.

The Class 3A Lakers then lost 5-1 to Class 4A Carson on Wednesday.

North Tahoe (7-7-1, 6-4-1 Northern League) will be at home against Elko (7-4-2, 5-3-3 Northern League) today.