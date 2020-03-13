Prep roundup: Wolverines swim past Lakers, Scorpions in season opener

The Truckee and North Tahoe swim teams opened the season last week with a meet against Sage Ridge.

Swimming at home, the Wolverines were able to take team wins on the boys and girls’ side against the Lakers and Scorpions.

The Truckee boys finished the meet with wins of 178-42 against North Tahoe and 152-81 against Sage Ridge. The Lady Wolverines topped the Lakers 141-74, and defeated the Scorpions 140-69.

Truckee will host another swim today, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Truckee-Donner Community Swimming Pool. The team’s divers will compete at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Douglas High School.

Defending champs return to diamond

The two-time defending Class 3A state champion Truckee baseball team got its season underway with tournament games against several Class 4A school from the Reno area and a contest at Bear River in Grass Valley.

Through five games, the Wolverines have totaled a 1-4 record, with their sole win coming at league rival Churchill County in a nonleague matchup.

Junior Timmy Reeve leads the club with 10 hits thus far and a .625 batting average. Sophomore Sam Purgason leads the team with six RBIs, while senior Deacon Mehler has hit a team-high four doubles. Sophomore pitcher Jackson Kahl has posted a team-high 10 strikeouts in nine innings of work.

The Lady Wolverines opened their softball season as well, and are winless through four games.

The Truckee baseball team and softball teams will be at Elko this weekend for a pair of doubleheaders to open play in the Northern League.

Lakers drop league opener

The North Tahoe baseball tam opened league play on Tuesday in Sparks against Yerington and suffered a 12-0 loss.

The Lakes were held hitless while committing four errors as Yerington took the win via the 10-run rule.

The Lakers softball team dropped their league opener as well, falling 21-2 to Yerington on Tuesday.

Both North Tahoe teams will be in action today with doubleheaders at Yerington.

Youth Wrestlers ready for state

Following a successful regular season, the Truckee Youth Wrestling Team is set to compete for state titles this weekend in Spanish Springs.

The squad will send roughly a dozen of its top youngsters to the tournament in hopes of claiming state medals.

The team is coming off a strong performance last weekend at the Sierra Wrestling Association/Eastern Nevada Wrestling Association Championships at Fernley High School.

The team sent eight wrestlers to the tournament and had Viviana Zavala capture folkstyle gold, Evan Mozrok take gold in folkstyle and silver in Greco-Roman and freestyle, and Sammy Svitana take Greco gold along with silvers in freestyle and folkstyle.

Other medalists included Jacob Svitana with a bronze in Greco, Jack Ridgel with a bronze in all three styles, and Quinn Dorst with a bronze in Greco.

“Parents, coaches and the entire community should be proud of the efforts of our kids,” the club posted in its weekly newsletter. “These little guys and gals are showing continued improvement week over week whether their efforts resulted in wins or losses. They are learning how to try their best and continue to improve upon the skills they’ve been learning over the course of the season. The mere fact that these kids have the confidence to walk to the center of a mat and take on another competitor where the outcome is solely in their hands is building life skills that will take them a long way in whatever sport or endeavor they face. And that is impressive and a testament to these little one’s character.”

