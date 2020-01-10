PREP SPORTS: Truckee girls basketball rolls past Sparks

The Truckee girls’ basketball team improved to 3-1 in Northern League play after topping Sparks on the road Tuesday night.

The Wolverines derailed the Railroaders, rolling to a 63-15 victory.

Junior Emma Cooley led the team with 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting and dished out a team-high four assists. Sophomore Ryan Flynn was next with 11 points. Juniors Annika Thayer and Lauren Tanner each added eight points and six rebounds. Senior Emily Monson finished the evening with five of Truckee’s 20 steals. Monson and Thayer also each had a pair of blocks.

Truckee (8-2, 3-1 Northern League) will be on the road this weekend with a two-game trip to Spring Creek and Elko.

The Wolverines face Spring Creek (6-7, 3-3 Northern League) tonight, and then play Elko (6-7, 4-2 Northern League) on Saturday.

Truckee boys fall at Sparks

The Truckee boys’ basketball team stumbled Tuesday night at Sparks, falling 53-39 in a league matchup against the Railroaders.

The Wolverines had previously pulled off a one-point win at home against Hug on Friday, before suffering a one-point defeat the next night at home to Colfax. Both games were nonleague affairs.

Truckee (2-8, 1-3 Northern League) will head on the road for a pair of games this weekend. The Wolverines play Spring Creek (3-11, 2-4 Northern League) tonight, and then face Elko (12-1, 6-0 Northern League) the following day.

Lakers return home after five-straight road games

For the first time in nearly a month the North Tahoe boys’ basketball team will play in front of their home crowd.

The Lakers traveled to Eastern Nevada last weekend and took a 50-49 win against West Wendover, before suffering a 51-40 loss to White Pine.

Seniors John Parmeter Zapata and Cameron McAndrews led the team last weekend, combining to score 53 points in the two games. Zapata ended the weekend with 24 total rebounds and five blocks.

North Tahoe (10-3, 3-1 Northern League) will host Yerington (6-6, 1-3 Northern League) tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Lakers then host Silver Stage 6-5, 2-2 Northern League) the following day at 3:30 p.m.

Lady Lakers look for first league win

The North Tahoe girls’ basketball team suffered a pair of losses last weekend, falling on the road to West Wendover and White Pine.

The Lakers suffered a 44-34 defeat to the Wolverines on Friday, and then dropped a 35-30 contest in overtime against the Bobcats the following day.

North Tahoe (6-7, 0-4 Northern League) will host Yerington (9-3, 0-4 Northern League) tonight at 6 p.m. The girls will then have a home game against Silver Stage (1-6, 0-4 Northern League) the following day at 2 p.m.

