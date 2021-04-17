Railroaders sweep Wolverines to open softball season

Truckee suffered a three-game sweep against Sparks to open the softball season.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

The Truckee girls’ softball team got off to a tough start to the season, dropping a trio of contests to Sparks.

The Wolverines opened the season on Friday and fell 19-6 after five innings of play.

Junior Emma Baumbach led Truckee with a pair of RBIs. Sophomore Gisela Ponce, senior Stephanie Sarabia, senior Jackie Grace, and junior Josie Naber all had two hits.

Truckee then played a doubleheader at Sparks today, and lost each game 15-0 after three innings of play.

The Wolverines will next have three-game series against North Valleys. The first contest is set for Friday, followed by a doubleheader Saturday.