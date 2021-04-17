Railroaders sweep Wolverines to open softball season
The Truckee girls’ softball team got off to a tough start to the season, dropping a trio of contests to Sparks.
The Wolverines opened the season on Friday and fell 19-6 after five innings of play.
Junior Emma Baumbach led Truckee with a pair of RBIs. Sophomore Gisela Ponce, senior Stephanie Sarabia, senior Jackie Grace, and junior Josie Naber all had two hits.
Truckee then played a doubleheader at Sparks today, and lost each game 15-0 after three innings of play.
The Wolverines will next have three-game series against North Valleys. The first contest is set for Friday, followed by a doubleheader Saturday.
