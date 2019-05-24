Seelenfreund triples up on gold, propels Truckee track to runner-up finish

Truckee’s top track and field athletes traveled to Las Vegas last weekend to compete in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Nevada State High School boys & girls Track & Field Championships.

“This was one of the most exciting state meets I’ve been to, so many close finishes,” said Coach Diana Yale in an email. “It was very emotional for all of us to watch it all unfold. We were on the edge of our seats as we watched several races with super close photo finishes.”

Senior Ava Seelenfreund closed out a stellar athletic career at Truckee by claiming gold in two individual events, a first-place in a relay race, and a second in another relay event during the two-day meet at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas.

Seelenfreund, who has starred for Truckee’s soccer and basketball teams, set a personal record in the 400 meters with a time of 58.55 seconds for a first-place finish. She also set a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles, winning the event with a time of 45.44.

Seelenfreund anchored the 4×100 meter relay team to a first-place finish with a time of 50.23. She was also anchor on the 4.×400 meter relay team that finished second.

Other members of Truckee’s 4×100 meter relay team included sophomore Alia Sinoff, freshman Jasmine Harris, and senior Zoe Brunings.

“Despite the limitations we had with weather this season and having to train indoors until late March, it all came together for several athletes. Most exciting was the 4×100 win for the girls who had little time to practice handoffs,” said Yale.

“To see this small team of athletes compete against schools (two to four) times bigger than ours and who have great weather for training all season is impressive. We have so many gutsy athletes who left it all on the track. It was simply incredible.”

Individually, Harris posted solid results in her first state meet with a second-place finish in the 400 meters, crossing the line with a personal-record time of 58.64. She was also fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 26.20.

The Wolverines struck gold in another relay behind the team of junior Isabella Terrazas, junior Deanna Sunnergren, freshman Petra Kidd, and sophomore Lauren Tanner, who finished the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 9:30.37.

Individually, Tanner was second in the 800 meters with a season-best time of 2:21.03. She was also fourth in the 400 meters, setting a personal record with a time of 1:00.62.

Junior Natalie Lang-Ree cleared 9 feet in pole vault, and freshman Nynke Propstra leapt 4 feet, 8.00 inches in high jump to finish in fifth, rounding out the girls’ top-five individual finishers.

Truckee combined to score 97 points, finishing second to Spring Creek’s score of 137. Moapa Valley was third with 65 points.

Despite having only four athletes at state, the Truckee boys battled to a fourth-place finish with 45 points. Mojave won the state title with 133 points, followed by Sparks with 68.5 points, and Churchill County with 62.5 points.

“I’m so proud of this team and how we step up when we need to. These athletes are tough mentally, and they get the job done when under pressure,” said Yale.

“They are focused, and as I always say, anything can happen at a state meet, anything is possible. To see our four boys score enough points for fourth place out of 18 teams shows how tough these kids really are. And for the girls to finish second behind Spring Creek, a powerhouse team with a lot more athletes, shows our strength.”

Junior Montana Montgomery led the Truckee boys with a trio of top-three finishes in individual events. He captured silver medals in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:31.95 and in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:55.65. Montgomery took third place in the 800 meters as well, setting a personal record with a time of 1:57.72.

Montgomery was also on the 4×400 meter relay team that finished in third place, teaming up with junior Hayden Sumner, senior Calin Laine, and senior Nick Rae.

Sumner broke his own school record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.99 to finish in second. Laine claimed fifth place in the 800 meters with a personal-record time of 2:00.86. He also set a personal record in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:36.29 to finish in fifth.

“I’m so grateful for all our coaches who helped these athletes succeed,” said Yale. “Our staff puts in countless hours to support these athletes in all of the track and field events. Our coaches truly care, and it shows in the results.

“We also are so grateful for many supportive parents.”

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.