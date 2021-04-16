Swing into spring: Truckee’s 2-time defending champion baseball team, boys’ golf, elite swimmer highlight start of spring sports

Truckee's Ethan Flynn leads a stacked Wolverines squad into the five-week spring season.

Spring sports have returned to the Truckee-Tahoe area.

Today marks the first day local student-athletes can return to competition in track, baseball, softball, swimming and golf.

The shortened season will last five weeks, and comes on the heels of regional contests and the final games of the fall season.

Highlights of fall season

The Truckee football team managed to complete the five-week fall season above .500, taking a 19-6 win at Galena last Friday night to close the year with a 3-2 record.

The Wolverines’ season included wins against Union Mine and Bear River, and losses to Sutter and Colfax.

Junior quarterback Jackson Kahl led Truckee this season with 704 yards through the air, seven touchdown passes, and seven interceptions.

Senior running back Tyler Curry paced the ground attack with 354 yards and three touchdowns on the season, which included a 135-yard rushing game in the season finale against Galena. Junior Jason Roth had 212 rushing yards this season and senior Cody Flynn finished the year with 131 yards rushing.

Junior Max Carter led Truckee’s receiving corps with 129 yards on seven catches. Carter also led the secondary with a pair of interceptions. Senior Jackson Ellermeyer had 128 yards and a team-high nine receptions.

Defensively, senior Micah Ivens posted 48 tackles to lead Truckee. Senior Finn Loper made the best of the shortened season, bringing down 18 ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage as part of 44 tackles on the year. Loper also had a team-high five sacks, while junior Sawyer Burley was next for Truckee with three sacks.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association has already adopted its calendar for the 2021-22 season, and in roughly four months the Wolverines are set to return to the gridiron for the first practices of the fall season.

The Truckee volleyball team also wrapped up a shortened season, going 7-2 in games played this year.

The girls wrapped up the season with a win against North Tahoe and will lose seniors Tatum Legare, Taylor Betts, and Amy Delgadillo from the team.

Head Coach John Decrescenzo said the program is “already looking forward to the fall season,” adding that he projects next season’s roster to have nine seniors.

At North Tahoe High School, the Lakers cross-country program continued its dominance, sweeping the boys and girls’ regional titles to close out the season. Individually, senior Alani Powell took home the girls’ championship. There were no state championships held in cross-country this season.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, many of the student-athletes competing for Truckee and North Tahoe weren’t able to compete in regional championships for sports like football, volleyball, and soccer.

Local teams primed

After last year’s competition was canceled due to COVID-19, the return of spring sports will be signaled by the crack of the bat from the two-time defending state champion Truckee baseball team.

The Wolverines are slated to open the season today with the first of a three-game series against Sparks.

In the water, the defending boys’ state champion and girls’ runner-up are set to return for Truckee.

This year’s squad will be led by standout senior Kaikea Crews, who recently competed in the 100-meter backstroke at the International Senior Cup in Florida. Crews put down a qualifying time for the Olympic time trials. They swam alongside Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte, finishing in third place overall.

On the fairways, the area’s golf teams are also poised for a solid five-week run. The Truckee boys’ golf team is coming off a state championship win in 2019, and will have a deep squad of seniors and juniors from their state title run.

A fairly young Lakers team has already opened their season in California, picking up a win against Bear River by seven strokes, followed by another win against Marysville. This year’s team is led by seniors Everett Grass, Ryder Smith, and Tyler Davis.

Aside from golf, baseball, and swimming, North Tahoe and Truckee students will be gearing up softball and track and field.

The spring sports season will run through May 22.

