Truckee alumna Dvoracek earns All-American honors at Cal Poly

Truckee alumna Maia Dvoracek was given American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I Third-Team All-American honors for her play on the court this season at Cal Poly.

Courtesy of Alexander Bohlen

Truckee alumna Maia Dvoracek led the California Polytechnic State University volleyball team to a 21-9 record this season and a trip to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Recently, the junior outside hitter was given American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I Third-Team All-American honors.

“Maia is the epitome of what Cal Poly Volleyball is,” said Head Coach Caroline Walters in a release from the university. “We put our heads down and work and we wait our turn humbly learning lessons along the way.”

Dvoracek led the Wolverines to a 32-0 record during her final two years of high school and finished her career as the program’s all-time leader in kills with 1,133.

This season at Cal Poly she played in every set and started all 30 matches. She led the Mustangs in kills and was sixth in the Big West Conference with 4.25 kills per set.

“This just means the world,” Dvoracek said in the release. “I was recruited by one person and to have a group of people like (my coaches) that have believed in me whole-heartedly since I was young means a lot.”

Dvoracek also led the Big West with 64 aces. Her 0.58 aces per set average ranked in the top five in the nation, and is the fourth highest single season aces per set average in program history. She also tied the school record this season for mast aces in a game with eight.

Dvoracek was named Big West Player of the Week five times this season, which is the most in program history since 2007. She was also named First Team All-Big West, and was given American Volleyball Coaches Association Pacific North All-Region honors.

“The absolute best part of the past few days, aside from surprising Maia with a phone call … is that we get to do this for another 365 days and see all she can accomplish in her final season,” added Coach Walters.

