Truckee alumna Megan Burrill breaks Illinois Tech swim team record

Truckee alumna Megan Burrill is making waves as a member of the swim team at Illinois Institute of Technology.

Burrill, who is in her second year, broke the Scarlet Hawks school record in the 200-yard butterfly at a meet on Saturday in Chicago, finishing with a time of 2 minutes, 8.48 seconds to claim third in the event.

Burrill also helped the school’s 200-yard medley relay team to a seventh-place finish, and was on the women’s 800-yard freestyle relay team that took ninth place.

During her time at Truckee, Burrill won the 2017 state championship in the 100-yard butterfly, and was also named the Northern League swimmer of the year that season.

The Illinois Institute of Technology swim team will next compete on Saturday, Dec. 7, in Franklin, Indiana.