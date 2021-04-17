Truckee baseball rolls past Sparks (GALLERY)

Truckee takes a 14-0 win at Sparks on Saturday to complete a three-game sweep of the Railroaders. | Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com













The two-time defending state champion Truckee baseball team opened league play in style this weekend, taking a three-game sweep of Sparks.

The Wolverines won via the 10-run rule on Friday, topping the Railroaders 15-5 after five innings of play before rolling to a pair of wins in Saturday’s doubleheader.

Senior Timmy Reeve led Truckee in the first game of the series, driving in four runs, while hitting a double and a two-run home run that he lifted over the fence in the bottom of the first.

Senior Joey Panelli also hit a two-run home run for Truckee. Sophomore Damon Bacon drove in three runs, hit a double, and stole three bases. Senior Cole McGeorge hit a triple and knocked in a pair of runs. Senior Jamie Hogarth stole three bases.

Bacon got the start on the mound, pitching a complete game with five earned runs and 10 strikeouts.

The Wolverines would then pick up two more wins today, topping Sparks on the road in a doubleheader.

After a slow start this morning, Truckee exploded for 19 runs in the third inning to end the game 20-4.

Reeve would hit his second home run of the season to start Truckee’s 19-run third inning, driving a ball over the left field fence. The senior would finish the game with four hits, including two doubles, and five RBIs.

Hogarth and senior Tucker Mather each hit a pair of doubles and each knocked in four runs for the Wolverines. Junior Sam Purgason had four hits, including a double. McGeorge had a triple.

In the second game of the day, Truckee again started slow before getting hot from the plate to take a 14-0 win after seven innings of play.

Purgason struck out 11 batters through four innings of work while allowing one hit.

From the plate, Reeve continued his hot start, driving in three runs with a triple and a double as part of a 4 for 4 performance at the plate. Mather hit a pair of doubles and finished with three hits and an RBI. Panelli drove in three runs for the Wolverines.

Truckee (4-0) will have a non-league game on Monday at Colfax. The Wolverines will then face North Valleys on Wednesday to kick off the first contest of a three-game series.