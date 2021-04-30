Truckee baseball set for key matchup against league rivals

Truckee senior pitcher Cole McGeorge fires a ball to the plate during the Wolverines' game against Sparks. Truckee is set to face South Tahoe at home this weekend in a Saturday doubleheader.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

After suffering a 6-4 loss in nonleague play to Nevada Union on Monday, the two-time defending state champion Truckee baseball team is set for a three-game clash against rivals South Tahoe with first place in the standings on the line.

Truckee (7-2, 6-0 West League) faced South Tahoe (6-0, 5-0 West League) late Thursday, and will rematch Nevada Union at home today. The Wolverines will host a doubleheader on Saturday against the Vikings in what will likely decide seeding ahead of postseason play, which is slated to begin near the end of May. Due to COVID-19, there will be no state tournament, according to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.

Though the Wolverines struggled to start the game Monday against Nevada Union, yielding six runs in the first inning, senior Timmy Reeve continued to produce from the plate, hitting a triple and driving in a run. Senior Tucker Mather had Truckee’s other extra-base hit in the game with a double.

Truckee and South Tahoe haven’t faced off since 2019. The Wolverines took two of three games during that season.

Lady Wolverines look for first win

The Truckee girls’ softball team has struggled to get things going early, and most recently suffered a three-game sweep against league opponent North Valleys.

The Wolverines (0-6, 0-6 West League) will have a chance to enter the win column today with a road matchup against another winless squad, South Tahoe (0-6, 0-6 West League). Truckee will then host a doubleheader against South Tahoe on Saturday.

As the season nears its midway point, the West League is divided between three undefeated teams and three winless teams.

Lakers golf swings through Empire Ranch

In the program’s first tournament in Nevada, the North Tahoe boys’ golf team topped five other squads behind a combined score of 314 on the 18-hole, par-72 Empire Ranch golf course in Carson City.

Ryder Smith led the Lakers at last Thursday’s tournament, firing a 76. Everett Grass and Tyler Davis each carded a score of 79, and Jaxen Perryman shot an 80.

With no state tournament this season, North Tahoe will play for league honors at Sunridge Golf and Recreations in Carson City on May 17.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.