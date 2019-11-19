Truckee falls to Boulder City in state championship match

The Truckee girls’ volleyball team (shown earlier in the season) will lose 11 seniors off its roster. Longtime coach, Erika Murphy, is also stepping down.

Courtesy of Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photography

For the third consecutive year, the Truckee volleyball team’s season has to come to an end at the hands of Boulder City.

After an undefeated run in the Class 3A Northern League, the Wolverines reached their second straight state championship match, but were defeated in straight sets by the Eagles. Boulder City has now captured the past three state championships.

“Boulder City is a solid team. They have some height and a lot of athleticism,” said Truckee Coach Erika Murphy. “We gave it our all. We put it all out there on the line.”

Truckee traveled to Las Vegas for the tournament last weekend, and after beating Moapa Valley in straight sets on Friday, faced off against Boulder City the following day at Faith Lutheran High School.

The Eagles took the opening set 25-23, and then cruised to a 25-11 victory in the second set. In the third set, Boulder City held a 21-20 lead before taking the next four point to claim the state championship.

“It was a great season, considering we had a lot of illnesses. We had some injuries,” said Murphy. “We had a lot of stuff going on, players and coaches, and, honestly, they stepped up. They stayed focused and won the Northern League, got their spot at state, beat Moapa in the semis, and we just happened to see another good team.”

Boulder City dominated the service game with 11 aces compared to three for Truckee.

“They did a great job serving,” said Murphy. “And that really was pretty disruptive.”

Junior Tatum Legare led the Wolverines with a pair of aces during the match. She also led the team this season with 23 blocked shots.

Truckee senior Kaley Settle led the team with 12 kills. Settle finished the season with 238 kills, which is the second kills on the team. Senior Kelly Cross had 11 kills against Boulder City. Cross led Truckee on the season with 468 kills, and finished her high school career with 1,098 kills, which is second most in program history. Maia Dvoracek, who graduated in 2017, has a program-high 1,133 career kills.

Senior Joy Galles led Truckee with 14 digs, and finished the year with a team-high 283 digs. Galles also led Truckee with 54 aces this season. Senior Quinn Kirschner had 27 assists against Boulder City, and led the team on the year with 935 assists.

Truckee finished the season with a 28-6 record.

The program will now say goodbye to its longtime head coach. Murphy led the varsity team from 1995 to 1996, and then returned as head coach beginning in 2010. She’s also coached at the middle school and junior varsity levels. Murphy cited spending time with her grandchildren as the reason for stepping down.

“After 30 years of coaching, I’ve really spent a lot of time away from my family,” she said. “I’ve just missed a lot in 30 years, and I’m ready to spend time with my family.”

The Wolverines will also lose 11 seniors off its roster, including Cross, Settle, Kirschner, Galles, Ashley Parisi, Josalyn Brown, Morgan Just, Jaylin Powell, Vanessa Koster, Drew Lane, and Harlee Netherby.

“For my last season of coaching, I’d say they were awesome,” said Murphy on this year’s team. “They were there for each other. Even kids that weren’t necessarily starting or on the court, were there to support their friends and make sure they were successful on the court. You can’t ask for anything better than that.”

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.