Truckee football suffers 21-7 defeat in opener

Truckee football players huddle up during their season opener at Bear River.

Photo courtesy of Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photography

The Truckee football team opened the season at Bear River last Friday, and was handed a 21-7 defeat.

The Wolverines took a 7-6 lead in the third quarter behind a 66-yard touchdown run by Tyler Estabrook, but the Bruins took advantage of a late turnover in the final quarter on the way to scoring 15 unanswered points to secure the win.

In his first varsity start, sophomore quarterback Jackson Kahl threw for 75 yards, an interception, and completed 6 of 11 passing attempts.

Estabrook led the running attack with 95 yards on five carries. Newcomer Isaac Cruz, a senior, caught a pair of passes for 20 yards. Senior Deacon Mehler caught two passes for 18 yards. Junior Cody Flynn had the biggest play in the passing game, hauling in a 31-yard reception.

Defensively, senior linebacker George Skaff was all over the place, finishing with a recorded 27 tackles, including 12 solo tackles. Junior Dillon Kane brought ball carriers down 17 times during the game. Kane also caused and recovered a fumble. Senior Dylan Lewis finished with nine tackles. Junior Finn Loper picked up the team’s lone sack of the matchup.

The Wolverines will next jump into league play at 7 p.m. on Friday with a game at Fernley. Truckee beat Fernley 34-17 last season.

California School for the Deaf shuts out North Tahoe

The North Tahoe football team suffered a 45-0 defeat in the season opener on Monday at California School for the Deaf.

The Lakers surrendered 32 points during the first quarter of the nonleague matchup, marking the second consecutive season the team has lost to the Eagles to open the year.

North Tahoe will return home for its next game on Saturday, Sept. 7, against rivals Incline. The Highlanders picked up a 57-12 win in their opener at home last Friday against Valley Christian. Incline defeated North Tahoe 39-28 last season.

Truckee soccer stumbles against Vegas schools

The Class 3A Truckee boys and girls’ soccer teams played in a trio of preseason matches against larger, Class 4A schools from Las Vegas last weekend.

The two clubs went a combined 0-6 during the games.

The boys’ team suffered losses to Bishop Gorman, Shadow Ridge and Coronado by a combined score of 14-2.

The Lady Wolverines suffered losses to Arbor View, Coronado and Bishop Gorman by a combined score of 7-1.

The Truckee boys’ will open league play on Saturday with a road matchup against Elko. The girls have their home opener against Spring Creek on Friday at 5 p.m. The Lady Wolverines will then face Elko the following day at noon at home.

North Tahoe soccer teams drop openers

The Class 3A Lakers boys and girls’ soccer teams opened the season last weekend with matchups against larger Class 4A schools.

Both teams were dropped in their season openers. The boys’ squad fell 4-3 at Hug and the girls’ suffered an 8-0 loss to Faith Lutheran.

The North Tahoe boys will head to Elko for their league opener on Friday. The team returns home on Sept. 3 for a matchup against defending league champions North Valleys.

The Lady Lakers will face Elko at home on Friday at 6 p.m. The team will then face Spring Creek at home the following day at noon.

*Stats courtesy of MaxPreps.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.