Truckee girls finish second at regional track meet (GALLERY)

Truckee athletes compete at the Class 3A Northern League track and field championships on Friday, May 21, at Churchill County High School. | Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

































Student athletes from Truckee ran to track and field regional titles Friday amid blustery, cold conditions at Churchill County.

The Lady Wolverines combined to finish second as a team behind several top-five finishes and a pair of gold medal winning performances.

Truckee’s best showing came in the 400 meters with the girls posting the four fastest times of the afternoon. Senior Lauren Tanner led the way with a time of 1 minute, 1.95 seconds to claim first place in the event.

“Those are all my best friends on this team, and so being able to run beside them was so much fun,” said Tanner. “We’ve all worked really hard this season even though it’s been short. We’re just happy to be out here and to be doing it together.”

Tanner also took second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:30.94, and second in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:42.40. Tanner, sophomore Julia Egan, sophomore Rachel Harrison, and junior Petra Kidd were also part of Truckee’s second place 4×400 meter relay team that finished with a time of 2:02.10. Kidd’s day included a third-place finish in the 3,200 meters with a time of 13:20.55.

Junior Jasmine Harris was second in the 400 meters with a time of 1:02.50. Harris also set a personal record in the 100 meters, finishing third place with a time of 13.13. She picked up another third-place finish in triple jump, leaping to a mark of 32 feet, 3.00 inches. Harris would also take fourth place in the 200 meters with a time of 27.95.

Senior Amelia Swanson was the third Wolverine across the line in the 400 meters, posting a time of 1:05.06. Swanson, Harrison, Kidd, and freshman Tyne Beckwith, combined to take second place in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 11:06.48.

Sophomore Kylie Dwyer rounded out Truckee’s 400 meters performance, taking fourth place with a personal record time of 1:05.85. Dwyer was also fifth in long jump with a mark of 14 feet, 7.50 inches.

Dwyer would spark Truckee’s other first-place finish of the day, exploding down the track of the second leg of the 4×100 meter relay to propel the Wolverines to victory with a time of 52.44. Egan led off the race. The Truckee sophomore also took second-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 15.88, and in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.41. The Wolverines’ relay team also included senior Taya Matt and senior Alia Sinoff.

Sinoff led Truckee’s sprinters on the day, taking second in the 100 meters with a personal record time of 12.67. Sinoff also set a personal record in the 200 meters with a time of 26.84 to claim third place. In the field events, Sinoff was second in long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 3.75 inches.

Sophomore Brogan Doolan also had a top-five finish for the girls, taking fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 51.12.

The Spring Creek girls took first as a team with 192 points. Truckee was second with 152.5 points, followed by Dayton in third place with 81 points.

The Truckee boys’ team finished sixth overall with 49 points. Spring Creek was first as a team with 162.5 points.

Senior Benjamin Picard led the Truckee boys with a first-place finish in the 1,600 meters, posting a time of 4:50.30. Picard would trail in the event until the final 200 meters before making his move to race past the field and into first place.

“It’s a special race for me just because it was my last one on the track,” said Picard. “I expected to be leading the whole time, but they took it out fast … (Winning) means a lot, and I just want to thank my coach Rob McClendon.”

Picard was also third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:13.37. He also teamed up with sophomore Dylan Riley, sophomore Logan Selander, and junior Aidan Gustafsson to take second in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 8:56.20. The team of Picard, Gustafsson, senior Joaquin Mendoza, and freshman Aidan Concannon took fifth place in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:51.89.

Gustafsson was responsible for the boys’ other first-place finish of the day, claiming gold in the 3,200 meters with a personal record time of 10:43.63. Gustafsson also took fifth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:55.14.