Truckee girls run to first place at home meet

The Truckee girls' cross-country team ran to a first-place finish at their home meet on Saturday.

Courtesy photo

Truckee hosted its third annual cross-country invite last Saturday, bringing 350 athletes to the Ponderosa Golf Course.

The invite has grown since its first year, going from eight teams to 25 squads of runners at the golf course Sept. 28.

“Ponderosa Golf course is a great venue for a cross country course,” said Coach Rob McClendon. “The weather held out for all the races, and it was great to see the Truckee athletes shine. The teams are really coming together and the athletes are training hard. The next few weeks will be an exciting one.”

The Truckee girls team ran to a first-place victory overall with a low score of 21 points.

Senior Isabella Terrazas led the girls team, finishing fourth overall with a time of 21 minutes, 23 seconds. Junior Amelia Swanson was fifth place with a time of 21:46. Sophomore Sonny Strusinski finished sixth with a time 21:56. Followed by teammates junior Hana Mazur in ninth place with a time of 22:08, senior Deanna Sunnengran, in 12th place with a time of 22:18, junior Grace Hodous with a time of 23:46, and junior Ella Freeman with a time of 23:56.

The Truckee boys’ team grabbed second place overall with 60 points out of 20 teams. Douglas High School took first place with 39 points.

Junior Ben Picard led the varsity pack placing fourth for the Wolverines with a time of 17:36. Senior Ben Breuch was 13th overall with a time of 18:14. Senior Steffen Cuneo took 15th with a time of 18:16. Sophomore Aiden Gustafsson followed with a time of 19:07 and freshman Reed Loper with a time of 19:12.