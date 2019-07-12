Truckee High golfers finish 15th at nationals

A team of four players from Truckee’s state championship golf team traveled to Orlando, Florida, last month to compete against some of the best prep players in the nation at the High School Golf National Invitational.

The group, which represented Nevada, played a pair of rounds on the Walt Disney World Golf’s Palm Golf Course and Magnolia Golf Course, and shot a combined 72-over-par 648 to finish 15th out of 23 other state championship teams from around the country.

Gabe Smith, who will be a sophomore in the fall, led Truckee during the two rounds with a 14-over-par 158. Smith dropped in four birdies during the two rounds of play to finish in a five-way tie for 73rd place out of 172 players.

Incoming junior Jackson Brown finished with a 17-over-par 161 that included a birdie on a 412-yard, par-4 hole. Ethan Flynn, who will be a junior in the fall, was next, carding a 20-over-par 164 that included a trio of birdies. Incoming senior Owen Slusher rounded out the boys’ scores with a 165 that included three birdies during the two rounds of play.

The trip to Orlando would not have been possible without the generous donations from the following: Heavy Equipment, Schaffer’s Mill, Lahontan, Martis Camp, D-LUX Window Coverings, Mountain Hardware and Sports, LP Insurance Services, JD Doughty Cabinets, Advanced Asphalt, Stones Tires, Western Nevada Supply, Auto Doctor, Truckee Laundry, Golf Headquarters, Truckee Rotary, Truckee Optimist, Tahoe Mountain Club Realty, Oakland Kia, Cindy and Curtis Jones, and James Janus.

