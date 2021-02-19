Truckee, North Tahoe find snowboard wins in opening week; Colfax senior Suddjian dominates

North Tahoe's Alex Baumann rides to a first-place finish during the opening week of high school snowboard racing.

Courtesy photo

The high school snowboard season got underway this month with a pair of rounds of racing at Alpine Meadows.

North Tahoe’s Alex Baumann opened the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation season by capturing first place in giant slalom on Feb. 9.

Baumann outpaced second place, Placer’s Sophia Nunez, by 0.1 seconds, finishing with a combined time of 1 minute, 38.11 seconds.

Truckee’s Ellery Manning led the Wolverines with a fourth-place finish, posting a total time of 1:41.68. North Tahoe’s Kyra Oh (1:49.66) finished in fifth place to help propel the Lady Lakers to a first-place finish as a team. The Lakers also had Isabella Berberich (1:51.07) take seventh.

High school racing resumed Tuesday at Alpine Meadows with another round of giant slalom. The Colfax girls would capture the team victory behind a one-two finish from Faith Mora (1:38.88) and Katlyn Simpson (1:45.40). Bailey Haas led North Tahoe, finishing third with a total time of 1:45.72. The Lakers also had Baumann (1:50.68) and Oh (1:51.18) finish seventh and eighth, respectively, to help push North Tahoe to a second-place finish as a team. Truckee’s Bryce Manning (1:55.21) led the Lady Wolverines with a ninth-place finish.

Defending champ Suddjian dominates first two races

Colfax senior Tyler Suddjian picked up where he left off last season, posting a pair of dominant wins to open the year.

Suddjian, who won state titles in slalom and giant slalom last year, won the first race of the year by more than six seconds with a total time of 1:21.57. Suddjian then went on to win Tuesday’s giant slalom event at Alpine Meadows by more than seven seconds, finishing with a combined time of 1:26.34.

While Suddjian took the individual honors to open the year, the Truckee boys’ team managed to capture first place in the opening week behind a second-place finish from Damon Parisi (1:28.11). The Wolverines also had Zac Kuch (1:30.55) claim fourth, Calvin Kahlich (1:33.73) in sixth, and Noah Baird (1:36.65) in ninth.

North Tahoe was led by a third-place finish by Tavo Sadeg (1:29.18). The Lakers also had Logan Carter (1:36.81) finish in 10th place.

The Davis boys’ team would go on to capture the team win at Tuesday’s giant slalom race. Truckee finished in third place and was led by Parisi in fourth place with a total time of 1:35.24. The Wolverines also had Kuch (1:37.15) take fourth. Sadeg again led the Lakers, finishing in 17th with a combined time of 1:45.64.

The alpine snowboard season is scheduled to head to Boreal Mountain California on Monday for another round of giant slalom racing.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.